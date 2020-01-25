CAMDEN, TENNESSEE — Billy Watson Richardson, 80, formerly of Iuka, MS, died January 23, 2020. Funeral is Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka, with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society by calling 800-ACS-2345 or online at www.cancer.org. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
