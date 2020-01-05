WASHINGTON — Rod Blagojevich knows a f—ing valuable thing when he sees it.
If he were a lesser man, he might have taken it as a career setback when he was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he tried, as Illinois governor in 2008, to sell a U.S. Senate seat for campaign contributions. But not Blago. Impeached, removed from office and convicted, he has seized the chance presented him by his confinement to reinvent himself as a leading prisoner-historian. His latest scholarly work: a New Year’s Day essay tracing some striking parallels between Donald Trump and Abraham Lincoln.
“I, like most people from my home state of Illinois, am a great admirer of Abraham Lincoln,” Blagojevich writes from his current home state of Colorado, location of the Federal Correctional Institution-Englewood. His own “unhappy experience,” he explains, provides “this interesting and unique perspective about impeachment as I sit here in prison.”
Blago’s perspective is indeed unique. He writes: “Today’s Democrats would have impeached Lincoln for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power when he unilaterally issued his Emancipation Proclamation.” They also would have impeached him, he writes, for “Confederate collusion,” bribery and an “illegal quid pro quo.”
Well.
“It’s hard to know where to begin,” Rutgers University historian David Greenberg replied when I inquired about Blagojevich’s historical scholarship. Greenberg ultimately settled on “specious,” “sophomoric” and “nonsensical.”
But Blagojevich is likely to get rather higher grades from another eminent historian: Trump himself, who has made many important discoveries in the same field, notably that “most people don’t even know [Lincoln] was a Republican” and that Frederick Douglass “is getting recognized more and more.”
Recently, Trump recognized his own presidency as superior to the Great Emancipator’s. He tweeted out a poll showing that a majority of Republicans think Trump is a better president than Lincoln was.
Trump further concluded that, campaigning on today’s Democratic platform, “Abraham Lincoln could not win Texas.” He seems not to have known that Lincoln couldn’t win Texas then, either; the Republican Party wasn’t even on the ballot.
Run for title?
Blagojevich has been angling for Trump to commute his sentence, a possibility Trump has floated; Blagojevich’s wife has made appeals on Fox News, and Blagojevich appeared shirtless, Putin-style, in the prison yard. But this may not be exactly the endorsement Trump wants: the most extravagantly corrupt politician of recent years defending the man who is giving him a run for that title?
Blagojevich and Trump both attempted to trade, in Blagojevich’s memorable phrase, a “f—king valuable thing” (a Senate seat in Blagojevich’s case, military aid to Ukraine in Trump’s) for their own benefit (campaign contributions for Blagojevich, a takedown of a political opponent for Trump). Both schemes were revealed when the contents of a phone call leaked. The difference: Blagojevich’s fellow Democrats joined in drumming him from office.
And Blagojevich speculates Lincoln would face impeachment for shenanigans at political conventions, ignoring the crucial distinction: He didn’t use his official powers for personal gain, as Blagojevich and Trump both did.
— Twitter, @Milbank.
