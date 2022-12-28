TUSCUMBIA — Mars Hill and Russellville love a dramatic finish.
In football, the Panthers scored a late go-ahead touchdown and the Golden Tigers missed a field goal as time expired. There were some similarities to that in Mars Hill’s 68-65 win in the semifinals of the Bracy Invitational on Tuesday.
“I don’t know,” Mars Hill coach Jim South said when asked why the two schools always seemingly play a thriller. “But it makes for good games. That was a great high school basketball game.”
It was anything but boring.
Russellville took a 41-23 lead into halftime. Gavin Hyde made four of the Golden Tigers’ six 3-pointers in the second period, and it seemed like they wouldn’t miss another shot.
Mars Hill, however, began the third quarter on a 13-0 run, but it didn’t take the lead until late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers have been down at halftime in games already this season and battled.
Those other games, however, weren’t 18-point deficits. And they didn’t come out with wins, either.
So, something had to have changed.
“Urgency,” said Cannon Pigg, who scored 10 points. “Urgency has been a good word for us in practice. We’ve been trying to focus on that.”
Both teams played quarterfinal games earlier in the day — Russellville beat Albertville and Mars Hill defeated Central — which meant a quick turnaround for the next game.
“Our legs were definitely still hurting (in the first half),” said J.O. Owens, a running back on the Panthers’ football team who noted his team having some extra energy after the first half on both occasions.
Carson Thrasher and Connor Pigg each scored 17 for the Panthers, while Hugh Hargett added 14. Hyde paced Russellville (8-7) with 23 points, including those six 3-pointers.
Mars Hill (10-3) had a quick exit in last week’s TimesDaily Classic. The players knew they couldn’t blame being tired if they lost in this one.
Instead, they get a chance to win the tournament on Wednesday against Deshler at 7:45 p.m.
“It took a lot of energy. This is our third game in about 36 hours,” South said. “The thing that I learned about my team is they’re mentally tough. They didn’t get rattled when they were down.
“They care so much for each other. They hate to lose. … It’s nice to see us in a tournament setting really grind one out and win a game that really wasn’t going our way.”
The nature of a tournament is the relentless schedule. The Panthers will probably have to fight through even more soreness and fatigue on Wednesday, but that won’t change the goal.
“(We want to win) real bad,” Owens said. “We want to win it this year.”
--
• Deshler 73, Lauderdale County 62: Khalil Bland scored 22 points, KJ Anderson 17 and Dadrian Sanders 14 for Deshler (12-1). Miles Edwards led Lauderdale County (8-6) with 13, while Nathen Thrasher had 12 and Stryder Stanfield 10.
Lauderdale County led 34-33 at the half, but Deshler was able to pull away in the fourth quarter to advance to Wednesday's final of the Bracy Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.