FLORENCE — Buel Tonice Springer, 89, passed away August 7, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Springer was Mayor of St. Florian for 16 years. He served as the President of the Natchez Trace Parkway Association, the President of North Alabama Mayors Association, the Chairman of Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, and as Revenue Commissioner for Lauderdale County, AL. Also, he served on the Board of Directors of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Mr. Springer was a pilot for TVA for 29 years, and at his retirement, he was the Manager of TVA Aviation Services.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Bill Boley.
Mr. Springer was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Della Springer; brothers, Carl, Lloyd, and Earl Springer; and sister, Carol Craig.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Bradley Springer, of 64 years; son, Allen Springer, Northport, AL; daughter, Kristi Crowden (Terry), Adamsville, AL; brothers, U.D. Springer, Decatur, AL, Jerry Springer (Vetrie), Ethridge, TN; sisters, Deborah Long, Lawrenceburg, TN, Brenda Krieger (Richard), Florence, AL, sister-in-law, Annette Isbell (Sonny); brother-in-law, James Bradley (Judi); grandchildren, Alyssa Pollard (Wesley), Pleasant Grove, AL, Tyler Shirley (Ashley), Ross Springer (Karsen), Tuscaloosa, AL, Corey Crowden, Muscle Shoals, AL, and Sara and Meg Springer, Northport, AL; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Carter, and Blakely.
Pallbearers will be Ross Springer, Tyler Shirley, Steven Bradley, Kutter Bradley, Shane McClain and Corey Crowden.
The family would like to thank all their friends for their support, and Gentiva Hospice for the care and love shown by Tammy Williamson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.