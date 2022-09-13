FLORENCE — The mood around North Alabama was noticeably different. It was lighter and more jovial. There was some joking banter going on.
In a long football season, where emotions can swing from one end of the spectrum to the other, a lot can change over the course of a week. The Lions provided a good example after dropping a gut punch of a season opener to rolling through Virginia-Wise — albeit a Division II team — 49-17 nine days later on Saturday.
“Glad to get the win,” coach Chris Willis said. “It was a tough week trying to get over that (Week 1 loss at Indiana State). We all know that was a tough one. But to come home and get the win, now we know what that’s like. We’re going to celebrate it.
“We’ve got a tough opponent next (game), but I like what I saw (Saturday). We’ve got to build off this.”
There was certainly more good than bad.
ShunDerrick Powell broke a 29-year school record for most rushing yards in a game with 251. The sophomore tailback’s four rushing touchdowns were one from tying another mark. UNA (1-1) racked up 396 yards on the ground, overall. After giving up eight sacks in the opener, the Lions didn’t surrender one to Virginia-Wise. They more than doubled their points scored.
For the second straight week, the defense held an opponent to 17 points and forced three turnovers. The unit intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble at Indiana State. It did the same against the Cavaliers (1-1).
“That’s big,” senior safety Kyree Fields said. “Every week, our goal is to get three turnovers, whether that’s picks or fumbles, regardless of how it is. We got three the first week and we got three this week, so I feel like we’re doing good and on track. We want to lead the conference in turnovers.”
Still, there were some concerning items.
UNA found itself playing from behind again. Virginia-Wise drove down the field easily on its first two possessions, which both ended in touchdowns. The Cavaliers went 76 yards on 15 plays and then went 59 yards on five plays. Fields chalked it up to some lazy plays on the Lions defense.
Noah Walters, the first UNA quarterback to start as a freshman since 2012, didn’t look particularly comfortable. He was 7-of-21 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Division II team. Throwing the deep ball was a struggle. He completed 2 of 11 passes on throws of 15 yards or more.
There’s also the matter of Parker Driggers, the Lions’ leading rusher last season. After carrying the ball five times against Indiana State, the running back was relegated to the street pants and his jersey on Saturday.
The plan entering the season was for Driggers and Powell to share the bulk of the carries. But a broken ankle in spring practice and subsequent surgery to repair it shifted that. It is a little bit of a concern already. Powell only had 30 carries last season and no more than nine in any game. He’s averaged 20 in the first two weeks this year. Whether he can sustain that over the course of the final nine games is unknown.
“Parker had a pretty bad injury as we all know,” Willis said. “You’ve gotta know Parker. His mentality is, ‘Let’s go. I’m going to fight through it.’ But even he sometimes has to throw in the towel. He got on the field last week and he was bothered by it still. We didn’t rush him, he got the clearance to go, but we probably need to hold him a little bit.
“We’re going to need that 1-2 punch. … Parker’s a big part of this. Hopefully we’ll get him back. Tremendous challenge next (game). Probably the best defense we’re going to face all year. We need everybody healthy.”
Willis is right in the fact that Chattanooga (2-0) does pose a challenge. The ninth-ranked Mocs have kept each of their first two opponents under 100 yards rushing with a combined 80 yards lost. They have eight sacks and are giving up less than four yards per play. They haven’t given up any fourth-quarter points.
Last season, Chattanooga shutout UNA 20-0.
But the Lions, especially the offense line, is a bit more confident. Racking up points and yards, no matter the opponent, will do that.
“I think we had a good game,” center Cam Watson said. “We really played together. We had a tough game (in the opener), but came back and responded.”
