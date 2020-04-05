A furlough derailed Caitlin Alred's career in the fine dining industry in Chicago. A layoff left Preslie McGee at home instead of at her restaurant job in Decatur.
Both women are among millions of Americans dealing with job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Alred, 26, has moved back to Decatur to live at home and help at her father's restaurant. McGee, 20, who has an 8-month-old son, says she's OK financially in the short term but is more uncertain about the future.
“Luckily, my taxes (refund) came in, so we’re going to be OK to pay rent and buy food for now,” McGee said.
Mandated coronavirus precautions have closed many businesses, and others have shed workers as the demand for services and products dries up. Nearly 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the final two weeks of March. The federal government reported Friday that 701,000 jobs were lost in March, based on surveys taken before the bulk of layoffs, and economists say at least 20 million jobs could be reported lost in April.
McGee was a server at Buffalo Wild Wings on Beltline Road Southwest before her layoff.
“They’re great people to work for, and laying me off is not their choice,” McGee said.
She continues working for Aflac as an independent contractor to try to fill the financial gap. She also is trying to get unemployment benefits and help from a restaurant relief fund but has encountered snags with the online registrations. She needed more paperwork from the restaurant to finish applying for the relief fund. The online portal for unemployment registration was slow, and she suspected it was overwhelmed with new registrants.
Her mother babysits a couple days a week so McGee can work the phones for her contract sales, although they’re also slow because of the virus outbreak. She said she'll need the stimulus payments from the federal government, which are $1,200 for qualifying individuals and $500 for each qualifying child.
“That will be our saving grace,” said McGee, who lives in Southwest Decatur with her son, Oakland, and boyfriend, James Shea.
McGee said she is enjoying the extra time with her son but he makes it difficult to work at home because he commands so much attention.
“Sometimes I want to pull my hair out. Living with an 8-month-old all of the time can do that to you,” McGee said.
Chicago lockdown
Alred was climbing the career ladder when her dreams were put on hold. The pandemic forced Next, one of world’s top restaurants, to place her on furlough.
She decided to return to her hometown because Chicago was on a total lockdown. She was basically stuck in her apartment, unable to walk around the city. Riding the subway, her usual mode of transportation, was out of the question.
Before the furlough, her temperature was taken daily before she could enter the restaurant, and she had to wash her hands every hour.
“The outbreak was so huge, it was terrifying to stick around (Chicago),” Alred said.
She also added that she would have had a hard time staying there financially “because it cost so much more to live up there.” Before the layoff, her hours were dramatically cut even though the company tried to help its employees. Her tips disappeared.
Although she has unemployment benefits, she estimates she is losing about $500 a month. Living with her father, Steve Alred, in Decatur offsets some of the financial loss. Her company continues to pay for her health insurance.
“I’m really not spending any money here in Decatur when it seemed like I was spending money at every turn in Chicago,” she said.
Caitlin Alred worked for nine months at Next, which recently won its first Michelin star. Michelin stars are considered a hallmark of fine dining by many of the world’s top chefs.
“It’s a destination restaurant that usually takes months to get a reservation,” Alred said. “I was working there when we got our Michelin star. I’m really proud of what we’ve done.”
She has been working as a back waiter as part of the front of the house team. She greets customers, asks what water they prefer and buses tables. She was preparing to become a wine server, including recently learning about champagne.
“I really want to go back and keep earning that experience,” Caitlin Alred said. “I want to at least stay a year (before moving to another possible high-end restaurant for more experience)."
She added that she is still in an apartment lease with two roommates that runs through October. Her share of the lease is almost $600 a month.
For now, Caitlin is helping her dad and with her stepmom preparing meals at City Cafe for pickup or carryout, as Alabama restaurants are temporarily barred from serving sit-down meals as a coronavirus precaution.
“It’s nice to come back home, especially since I haven’t been here in a year and a half,” Caitlin Alred said. “At some point in my career, I may move back to Birmingham so I’m closer.”
