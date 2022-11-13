BIZ-PFP-BANKRATE-IRA-DMT

Contribution limits for traditional and Roth IRAs will rise in 2023. [DREAMSTIME/TNS]

The IRS has some good news for workers who use traditional or Roth IRAs to save for retirement. In 2023, you’ll be able to contribute an additional $500 to either account. It’s the first increase since 2019, bringing the total annual contribution limit to $6,500. Those age 50 and older can contribute an additional $1,000.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

— Visit Bankrate online at bankrate.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.