TUSCALOOSA — Four north Alabama residents are among seven people in the 2020 class of the Alabama Business Hall of Fame.
Robert Baron, Joe Ritch and Marcus Bendickson, all of Huntsville, and Cecil Batchelor of Russellville were selected for induction into the hall of fame, which is located in Bidgood Hall at the University of Alabama's Culverhouse College of Business.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the induction ceremony was rescheduled to fall 2021.
The other members of the 2020 class are Jay Grinney and Stan Starnes, both of Birmingham, and Lonnie Johnson of Atlanta.
Details on the class members follow.
---
Robert O. “Bob” Baron
Baron is the CEO and founder of Baron Services, which is an industry leader in weather forecasting and warning systems. The Huntsville-based company's services include weather radar, storm tracking software, and climatological data analysis tools. The company developed The Decatur Daily's weather app, TNVALERTS.
Baron founded the company with expertise and relationships earned over a 22-year career in broadcast meteorology. He earned his undergraduate degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Tennessee. UT’s Haslam Business School named him Entrepreneur of the Year in 2011.
---
Cecil Batchelor
Batchelor has spent 56 years in the banking industry. He is the chairman of CBS Banc-Corp and chairman emeritus of CB&S Bank, based in Russellville. After becoming involved with Russellville’s Citizens Bank, now CB&S Bank, he founded First Federal Savings & Loans in Haleyville. Over time First Federal Savings & Loan merged with First Federal of Alabama in Jasper, now known as Pinnacle Bank.
During his tenure as chairman, CB&S Bank grew from having $5 million in assets with one office in Russellville to more than $2 billion in assets with 56 branches in Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. CB&S has two branches in Decatur.
A veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Navy, Batchelor attended Florence State Teachers College, now known as the University of North Alabama.
---
Marcus Bendickson
Bendickson is the retired CEO and former chairman of the board of Dynetics Inc. Now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leidos, Dynetics has over 2,500 employees throughout the United States providing services to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors.
Bendickson became CEO of Dynetics in 1989 when he and his business partner, Tom Baumbach, orchestrated a buyout of its stock from its founders. Under Bendickson’s leadership, Dynetics grew to the second-largest employee-owned company in the state, generating sales of approximately $275 million at the time of his retirement in July 2015. Bendickson remained as chairman of the Dynetics board. In January 2020, Dynetics was purchased by Leidos for $1.65 billion.
In October, Huntsville-based Dynetics opened its $21 million, three-facility Aerospace Structures Complex in Decatur, which allows for the design, construction and testing of large aerospace structures in one location.
Bendickson earned his doctorate in electrical engineering from UAH, his Master of Science in electrical engineering from Columbia University, and his bachelor’s from Iowa State University.
---
Joe Ritch
Ritch is an attorney in the firm of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. and civic leader in the Huntsville area. As chairman of the Tennessee Valley BRAC Committee, he coalesced a group of 13 communities, including the Decatur area, to promote and advocate for Redstone Arsenal at a time when the facility was under strategic review by the U.S. Army.
As a result of the committee’s work, thousands of military and government contractor jobs were brought to Redstone Arsenal. Ritch was also the first chairman from from Alabama of the Tennessee Valley Authority board.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from UAH, his Juris Doctorate from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, and Master of Laws in taxation from New York University’s School of Law.
---
Jay Grinney
Grinney is the former president, chief executive officer, and director of HealthSouth Corp., now known as Encompass Health. The company, based in Birmingham, employs approximately 44,000 employees and offers post-acute health care services through its national network of rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies, and hospice agencies.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College, Grinney earned both a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Healthcare Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.
---
Lonnie Johnson
Johnson grew up in Mobile, and his career started at the U.S. Air Force and NASA where from 1979 to 1991 he worked on the Galileo mission to Jupiter, weapons projects, and the stealth bomber program.
It was, however, a passion project made at home that he is perhaps best known for. While experimenting with a heat pump and high-pressure nozzle, he realized that he had the makings of a water gun. Over the years, he refined the design, and in 1989, Larami Corp. licensed what is known as the Super Soaker.
Currently, Johnson is involved in developing new battery and fuel cell technologies.
He earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Master of Science in nuclear engineering from Tuskegee University.
---
Stan Starnes
Starnes is executive chairman of ProAssurance Corp., one of the top casualty insurance carriers in the country. During his time as CEO, from 2007 until 2019, ProAssurance returned over $2.1 billion to shareholders while growing their equity by 37 percent.
Starnes’ background is in law. In 1975, he and his father established the law firm now known as Starnes Davis Florie, specializing in courtroom advocacy for a wide variety of clients in civil litigation, especially physicians and others in health care.
He graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in business. In 1972 he graduated summa cum laude and first in his class from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.