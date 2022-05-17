WASHINGTON (AP) — Baby formula maker Abbott said Monday it has reached an agreement with U.S. health regulators to restart production at its largest domestic factory, though it will be well over a month before any new products ship from the site to help alleviate the national shortage facing parents.
Abbott did not immediately detail the terms of the agreement with the Food and Drug Administration, which has been investigating safety concerns at the Sturgis, Michigan, plant since early this year. The consent decree amounts to a legally binding agreement between the FDA and the company on steps needed to reopen the factory.
An FDA spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement Monday evening.
After production resumes, Abbott said it will take from six to eight weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn't set a timeline to restart production.
The FDA was expected to announce additional steps Monday to allow more foreign imports into the U.S. to address the supply problems. It comes as the administration of President Joe Biden faces intense pressure to do more to ease the shortage that has left many parents hunting for formula online or at food banks.
Abbott's plant came under scrutiny early this year after the FDA began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Two of the babies died.
In February, the company halted production and recalled several brands of powdered formula, squeezing supplies that had already been tightened by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19. The shortage has led retailers like CVS and Walgreen's to limit how many containers customers can purchase per visit.
Outrage over the issue has quickly snowballed and handed Republicans a fresh talking point to use against Biden ahead of November's midterm elections.
Abbott is one of just four companies that produce roughly 90% of U.S. formula, and its brands account for nearly half that market.
