BIZ-PFP-STOCKS-RETIREMENT-QA-DMT

As contrary as it may sound to some, financial advisers recommend investors stay the course, take a long-term approach and avoid the urge to panic and make significant changes to their plans. [DREAMSTIME/TNS]

 Dreamstime

Many investors, seeing disappointing returns for retirement accounts, are turning to their financial advisers after 2022's downturn in stock and bond markets and asking, "What now?"

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.