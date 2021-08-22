The local area experienced two positive economic trends in July, with unemployment rates declining even as the labor force continued to grow.
There were 309,683 people in the labor force in Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Lawrence counties last month, an increase of 7,383 over two years ago before the pandemic hit. Meanwhile, the unemployment rates in all four counties declined from the previous month, according to data released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
The Huntsville metro area (Madison and Limestone counties) and Decatur metro area (Lawrence and Morgan counties) each had unemployment rates of 2.5% in July, lowest among the state's 12 metro areas.
Ahmad Ijaz, executive director at the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business, said the Decatur and Huntsville metropolitan areas are doing well economically.
“It’s basically just the structure of their economies and the efforts put forth by the area leadership in bringing in well-paying jobs and the availability of a skilled labor force in the area,” Ijaz said.
The number of workers with jobs in the four counties was 301,824 in July, an increase of 5,273 from June and 15,433 from a year ago during the pandemic. But the number of employees also was up 7,931 from July 2019.
“There are several factors working for them," Ijaz said. "People moving in from other parts of the country, the structure of their economies, federal government entities/agencies in the area, NASA and other space-related programs, and a high concentration of scientific and technical service jobs which pay relatively higher wages resulting in higher incomes."
The state's jobless rate was 3.2% in July, a slight decline from June's 3.3% rate and a big drop from the July 2020 unemployment of 7.4%,
Morgan County had a 2.5% jobless rate in July, down from from 2.8% in June and 5.9% a year earlier.
Lawrence County's rate dropped to 2.9% in July. It was 3.2% the previous month and 6.3% in July 2020. Limestone County's unemployment rate in July was 2.4%, down from 2.7% in June and 5.1% last July. Madison County had a 2.6% unemployment rate in July compared to 2.9% the previous month and 6.2% a year earlier.
The state has added more than 73,000 jobs in the past year, Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement released Friday.
“Each month we edge closer and closer to our pre-pandemic unemployment rate," she said. "Nearly 83,000 more people are working today than they were last year.”
Alabama’s unemployment rate not seasonally adjusted and thus more comparable to county data was 3.4% in July, down from 3.7% the previous month and 7.9% a year ago.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates in July were: Shelby, 2.1%; Blount, 2.2%; and Cullman and Marshall, 2.3%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates were: Wilcox, 11.2%; Lowndes, 9.7%; and Perry at 9.4%.
Total private average weekly earnings measured $986.29 in July, a new record high, according to Labor. Meanwhile, the leisure and hospitality sector hit a new record high, with weekly wages rising to $402.98, up $51.56 over the year, and $13.37 over the month.
