NEW YORK — Amazon workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid in a tight race, according to early results on Thursday. But outstanding challenged votes could change the outcome.
In New York, union supporters have the edge in a count that will continue this morning.
Warehouse workers in Bessemer voted 993 to 875 against forming a union. The National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the election, said that 416 challenged votes could potentially overturn that result. A hearing has not yet been set to decide if any the challenged votes will be counted, but it is expected in the next few weeks.
The close election marks a sharp contrast to last year, when Amazon workers overwhelmingly rejected the union.
Meanwhile, in a separate union election in Staten Island, New York, the nascent Amazon Labor Union is leading by more than 350 votes out of about 2,670 counted. Counting is expected to continue Friday morning.
If a majority votes yes at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history. Organizers have faced an uphill battle against the nation's second-largest private employer, which is making every effort to keep unions out.
