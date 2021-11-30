The National Labor Relations Board has ordered a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer based on objections to the first vote that took place in April.
The move, announced Monday, is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Alabama to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin. The board has not yet determined the date for the second election.
In a 20-page decision, the regional director for the NLRB focused much attention on Amazon's installation of a U.S. Postal Service mail box at the main employee entrance, which may have created the false impression that the company was the one conducting the election process. The regional director also refuted Amazon's position that it was making voting easier and was trying to encourage as high a turnout as possible.
"The employer's flagrant disregard for the board's typical mail-ballot procedure compromised the authority of the board and made a free and fair election impossible," according to the decision. "By installing a postal mailbox at the main employee entrance, the employer essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process. This dangerous and improper message to employees destroys trust in the board's processes and in the credibility of the election results. "
The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement, charged Amazon with illegal misconduct during the first vote. In August, the hearing officer at NLRB who presided over the case determined that Amazon violated labor law and recommended that the regional director set aside the results and direct another election.
About 53% of the nearly 6,000 workers cast ballots during the first election.
Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, called the decision "disappointing."
"Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU earlier this year," she said.
Stuart Appelbaum, president of the RWDSU, saw the NLRB decision as a victory.
"Today's decision confirms what we were saying all along — that Amazon's intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace — and as the Regional Director has indicated, that is both unacceptable and illegal," he said in a statement.
But even with a second election, labor experts say a union victory is a long shot. Amazon will likely appeal and try to delay another vote. And even when an election is held, workers may choose to vote against joining a union again. Last time around, 1,798 workers rejected the union and 738 voted in favor of it.
