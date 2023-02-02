WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is taking aim at Apple and Google for operating mobile app stores that it says stifle competition.
The finding is contained in a Commerce Department report released by the administration on Wednesday as President Joe Biden convened his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices.
"You've heard me say capitalism without competition isn't capitalism," Biden said Wednesday before convening the meeting, "it is just simply exploitation," he said.
And on another competition front, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was pushing forward with efforts to limit credit card late fees.
The report from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration says the current app store model — dominated by Apple and Google — is "harmful to consumers and developers" by inflating prices and reducing innovation. The firms have a stranglehold on the market that squelches competition, it adds.
The Commerce Department report said "new legislation and additional antitrust enforcement actions are likely necessary" to boost competition in the app ecosystem.
In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal in January, Biden called on Democrats and Republicans to rein in large tech firms without mentioning Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. and Mountain View, California-based Google LLC by name.
"When tech platforms get big enough, many find ways to promote their own products while excluding or disadvantaging competitors — or charge competitors a fortune to sell on their platform," Biden said. "My vision for our economy is one in which everyone — small and midsized businesses, mom-and-pop shops, entrepreneurs — can compete on a level playing field with the biggest companies."
A representative from Apple told The Associated Press that "we respectfully disagree with a number of conclusions reached in the report, which ignore the investments we make in innovation, privacy and security — all of which contribute to why users love iPhone and create a level playing field for small developers to compete on a safe and trusted platform."
And a Google spokesperson said the firm also disagrees with the report, namely "how this report characterizes Android, which enables more choice and competition than any other mobile operating system."
