The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week ticked up modestly after falling to the lowest level in seven months the week before, as companies continue to retain employees despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy.
Applications for US jobless benefits tick up slightly
- By Matt Ott AP Business Writer
