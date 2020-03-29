Dear Doctor: I bought a 2018 Ram pickup truck from a car rental agency. The front headlights illuminate poorly at night. What is the best way to upgrade the headlights for this model? — Paul
Dear Paul: Many Department of Transportation-approved light replacement bulbs are available and can plug-in without requiring any modifications. You can also install an LED light bar on a separate switch for very dark road conditions. Some companies also sell complete LED assemblies. Do not buy cheap replacement lights.
Dear Doctor: My 2006 Corvette has developed a crank-no-start issue. The dealer diagnosed that the fuel pump was not bringing power to the pump; he replaced the fuel pump, but the issue returned. When I was my pushing down the fuel pump relay, the car started. I noticed that the issue occurred after the car was driven on 30-minute drives, but it did not act up on shorter drives. Is this a pin connectivity issue? — Lou
Dear Lou: Relays play a big role in the automotive system. We use relay testers that have a simple switch to activate, and are available at auto parts stores. The cavity that the relay plugs into can heat up, distort, lose tightness, and actually get large enough not to connect to the relay, especially after they get hot. The longer the engine runs, the hotter any relay will get. In some older vehicles we have relocated the relay and harness outside of the actual fuse box to save the customer money.
Dear Doctor: I have a 2010 Toyota Highlander. As I apply the brake to begin to slow, the pedal gradually depresses, but as I continue pressing it feels like the pedal slightly stops and then continues to depress. It's not smooth — but feels as if something's catching the pedal midway through the depressing stage. — Fensterblau
Dear Fensterblau: Pull the wheels and check the brake caliper slides and the caliper piston operation. This is the first step, even before bleeding the system. This vehicle is known for having front caliper piston problems and binding from rusted brake pads and caliper pins.
Dear Doctor: My 2010 Toyota Corolla has no acceleration when I press the gas pedal. The check engine light showed three fault codes: P060E, P0575, and C1201. I try to do my own repairs and already replaced the electronic throttle body. Do you have any ideas? — Steven
Dear Steven: The gas pedal is not mechanically connected to the engine; it goes through the computer then to the electronic throttle body. If there is a problem in the computer system it can shut off the command to the throttle body. As with most problems such as yours, I always look on Identifix web site, which shows that a faulty brake or taillight bulb could be the cause of your problem. Check to see if brake and taillights are the same brightness. If a taillight bulb filament breaks and touches the other it can send feedback and shut the system down. Alldata has information on the wiring system. If you need more assistance check with a local shop that subscribes to Identifix using reference number 538008.
Dear Doctor: My new car has the automatic start/stop feature that I cannot shut off. Does the extra starting/stopping of the engine cause added wear on the battery or starter? — Ruth
Dear Ruth: In my opinion the start and stop feature does place extra wear on the starter and flywheel, as well as on the battery and alternator. Some aftermarket eliminators can plug into the connector under the dash, or at the trailer hitch connector (if equipped) on your vehicle.
Dear Doctor: I want to buy an electric vehicle, but hesitate to do so because I had no power at my house for two weeks after Hurricane Sandy. Do charging stations have generator backup so that owners of EVs have a way to charge cars in the event of prolonged power outages? — Elizabeth
Dear Elizabeth: Most charging stations that I have seen are on the main grid and if the power goes out, so does the charging power. Have you considered a plug-in hybrid vehicle? You might like the idea of having the option of the gas-engine backup.
Dear Doctor: I have a 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Recently, the gauge cluster did not "power up" but then did after a few minutes of driving. I've searched various companies with the replacement cost running from $125 to $189. Do you have advice for dash rebuilds? — Howard
Dear Howard: I send our dash clusters, radios, and electronics to United Radio in Syracuse, New York.
— Junior Damato is an ASE-certified Master Technician. Email questions for publication to info@motormatters.biz. Mail questions to: Motor Matters, PO Box 3305, Wilmington, DE 19804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.