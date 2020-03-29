It’d be easy to overlook the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V. Easy, but a mistake. The new sport sedan is one of 2020’s most pleasant surprises, graced with comfort, handling, advanced features and attractive prices.
Through no fault of the car’s, the new sport sedan’s introduction has lurched from one disaster to another: The 40-day strike against General Motors delayed production and the start of sales late last year. Then the COVID-19 pandemic brought first sales, then production to a halt.
In between, the CT5 was overshadowed by the rollout of GM’s electric vehicle strategy, which includes no less than three exciting new Cadillacs.
A person could be forgiven for forgetting about the CT5, but it deserves a look and a test drive by anybody who’s in the market for a good sport sedan.
The CT5 replaces the CTS in Cadillac’s lineup. It rolls out of the same plant in Lansing, using the second generation of the same platform.
The new car’s wheelbase is 1.4 inches longer, its overall length 1.7 inches shorter. The net effect is sharp handling, a bit more passenger room and a smidge smaller trunk.
I drove a rear-wheel-drive CT5-V for this review. The sporty model is faster and more powerful, but not to the extremes of price and performance of the old CTS-V. Don’t despair, V-series fans: pricier, more powerful models to rival previous Vs are in the works, we just don’t have any details on them yet.
The CT5 competes with the Audi A4, BMW 3-series and Mercedes C-class. The CT5-V goes up against the Audi S4, BMW M340i and Mercedes-AMG C43.
CT5 prices start at $36,895 for a rear-drive model with a 237-hp 2.0L four-cylinder turbo. AWD raises the tab to $39,495. A 3.0L V6 producing 335 hp and 400 lb-ft is available starting at $44,195. All-wheel drive is available on all models.
My rear-drive CT5-V had a base price of $47,695. Options including navigation, Bose audio, head up display, high beam assist, parking assist, camera rear view mirror, 19-inch alloy wheels and red Brembo calipers raised the price as tested to $59,195.
