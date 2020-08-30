The elegant, sophisticated all-new 2020 Corsair five-passenger compact crossover finishes out the Lincoln portfolio of luxury SUVs.
It is beautifully crafted with subtle exterior contouring and a falling roofline conveying a sense of “sculpture in motion.”
The soothing interior design, painstakingly selected materials, and refinements in sound characteristics create a comfortable, quiet sanctuary.
Corsair is offered in two models, with several upgrades and packages available: Standard, $35,945, and Reserve, $42,630.
The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder delivering 250 horsepower and 275 foot-pounds of torque. A 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four is available, delivering 280 horsepower and 310 foot-pounds of torque.
Both engines are mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission (piano key shifters on the center stack), and a standard stop/start system to reduce fuel consumption. Choosing the 2.3-liter engine adds Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and increases the price by $3,340.
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive switches seamlessly between front- and all-wheel drive for all-weather performance, with a front-wheel bias for fair weather.
A Lincoln-first rear integral bush suspension ensures a smooth ride. Five signature drive modes — Normal, Excite, Slippery (rain/ice), Deep Conditions (snow, mud, sand), and Conserve — allow drivers to adjust drive functions to suit weather and terrain conditions, desired ride quality, or maximum fuel savings.
EPA ratings are 22 mpg city/29 highway/25 combined for the 2.0 engine with front drive, or 21/29/24 with all-wheel drive. For the 2.3-liter, the ratings are 21/28/24 (comes only with all-wheel drive).
My subtly elegant Ceramic Pearl Metallic ($695) Corsair Reserve rode on 20-inch Ultra Bright machined-aluminum wheels with Dark Tarnish finish ($1,150).
The chrome grille mesh echoed the signature six-sided Lincoln medallion. LED headlights, fog lights and taillights were standard, along with approach and farewell lighting, a two-panel panoramic vista roof with power shade and vent function, and a hands-free liftgate were standard.
Three new Lincoln interiors are available with premium leather seating: Beyond Blue (vivid blue and white palette), Cashew (rich tan and black), and Medium Slate (my tester, soft dove gray) with Ebony.
Pinstripe aluminum panels trimmed the dash, highlighted by ambient lighting emphasizing the visually calming horizontal interior design.
Instead of the usual sharp bells and chimes, Corsair has six unique symphonic chimes for alerts such as an open fuel door or unbuckled seatbelt. Recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the soothing chimes add another layer of calm to the cabin.
Perfect Position front seats with 24-way positioning had additional lumbar support and two-piece thigh extensions with independent adjustment. The cushion could be extended or moved up or down for maximum comfort.
Second-row 60/40 fold-flat sliding seats could travel up to six inches fore or aft, offering more legroom in the second row than many larger luxury SUVs. A wireless charging pad (included in a Technology Package) was located in the center console in the form of a flexible pocket.
My Corsair had a specially tuned 14-speaker (including subwoofer, 12-channel amplifier, and QuantumLogic Surround Sound) Revel premium audio system, with precise placement, calibration, and number of speakers (unique to each vehicle) to ensure sound quality and accuracy for the cabin size and acoustics. HD/MP3/AM/FM/SiriusXM radio were included, along with a voice-activated touch-screen navigation system and SYNC 3.
SYNC 3 includes an Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System, eight-inch LCD capacitive touch screen in the center stack with swipe capacity, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and SYNC AppLink.
By plugging in a mobile phone, passengers have direct access to additional technologies through SYNC 3 with AppLink.
Standard technology includes Lincoln Connect, a 4G modem with Wi-Fi; universal garage/gate opener; and multiple power outlets to keep all devices ready to use.
A customizable Head-Up Display with speed limit signs/speed, audio information, navigation information, and more ($1,700) required a Technology Package ($2,750) with Phone As A Key, Wireless Charging Pad, jeweled LED headlights, speed-dependent lighting and dynamic bending, 12-inch color display in the instrument cluster, and 110-volt/15watt AC power outlet.
With Phone As A Key through the Lincoln Way app, drivers can lock/unlock doors, open the liftgate, start and drive, remotely start, and perform other functions similar to a key fob. The system opens a personal profile and automatically adjusts up to 80 personalized features including seat, steering wheel, and mirror positions.
Even with a dead phone battery, the driver can enter using the standard exterior keypad, then use a backup code and touch screen to operate the vehicle. Phone As A Key can be deleted if the phone is lost or stolen.
Standard Lincoln Co-Pilot360 included Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking and Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Information System with rear cross-traffic alert, Lane Keeping System, rear backup camera, and auto high-beam lighting.
A Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus upgrade added Adaptive Cruise Control with traffic jam assist/lane centering/stop-and-go/and speed sign recognition (adjusts speed accordingly), Evasive Steer Assist, Reverse Brake Assist, and Active Park Assist Plus (automatic steering, shifting, braking and acceleration into a selected parking space).
AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control improves vehicle control on all surfaces. The SOS Post Crash system automatically flashes turn signals and sounds the horn three times at four-second intervals if an impact results in air-bag deployment (front, side, side-curtain or Safety Canopy).
My Corsair had premium leather heated/cooled front seats, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel, front knee air bags, rain-sensing wipers, windshield wiper de-icer, 360-degree camera, reverse brake assist, particulate air filtration and Active Noise Control.
Lincoln Corsair is elegantly attractive inside and out, with just the right amount of chrome (grille, window surrounds, bumpers, headlight housing; dash and control panel) and sculpted details.
The Perfect Position seats were comfortable and easy to adjust for maximum long-distance comfort.
Corsair has lots of advanced technology for safety, comfort, and entertainment, some requiring a little exploring (owner’s manual and physically) to benefit from fully.
Driving was easy and effortless, and the cabin was quiet (with extra noise abatement features), roomy, and versatile.
With $9,635 in options and $995 destination charges, my Corsair Reserve delivered for $52,265. Lincoln Corsair is manufactured in Louisville, Kentucky.
