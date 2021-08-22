The return of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer reignites another storied Jeep nameplate, one that pioneered the idea of a luxury SUV years before Range Rover. Earning a spot in gravel-lined driveways and old moneyed homesteads, its lack of change reflected the old money families who bought it.
The 2022 Grand Wagoneer seeks to reignite that love affair, but with a twist.
Jeep is marketing the Grand Wagoneer and its lesser cousin, the Wagoneer, as an entirely new premium sub-brand dubbed Wagoneer that allows Jeep to maintain its hard-core off-road image while offering ever-more luxurious — and profitable — SUVs. If this sounds like the Land Rover/Range Rover playbook, you’re right. The Wagoneer starts at $57,995, the Grand Wagoneer, $86,995. Both are offered in Series I, Series II and Series III trim.
Riding on a modified Ram 1500 body-on-frame platform, the Wagoneer’s designers went for size, a key Wagoneer trait. They also enlarged the glass as much as possible while keeping the pillars as this as possible. While the Wagoneer twins share their basic body shell, there are some exterior differences between the two, most notably the Grand Wagoneer’s black-painted roof, copper-tinted windows, chrome window trim, 22-inch wheels and unique grille design. The Wagoneer’s look is still handsome, but wears a different face and monotone paint.
At nearly 18 feet long and 7 feet high, this mobile storage shed envelopes a bountiful 179.2 cubic feet of passenger space across three rows of seats, while providing 27.4 cubic feet of cargo space, expandable to 94.2 cubic feet in the Grand Wagoneer. Given its opening price, it’s not surprising that leather seats are standard and are heated and ventilated. The second row can be fitted with heated seats, and Grand Wagoneers offer second-row ventilated seats and a cabin trimmed in real American walnut.
But the Grand Wagoneer’s coolest feature is its touchscreen for the front screen passenger, which can send information to the driver, if needed. It’s one of the Grand Wagoneer’s seven screens, including the instrument cluster, center infotainment screen, dual second-row screens and two climate control screens. A 10.1-inch center infotainment screen with navigation is standard in the Wagoneer; it grows to 12 inches in the Grand Wagoneer. There are also eight USB ports, an auxiliary jack, two auxiliary 12-volt power outlets and a 115-volt outlet. And the optional Macintosh audio systems? They’re well worth it if you’re an audiophile.
If this all sounds very upscale, it is. In fact, this is finest interior that Chrysler’s minions have produced in decades. It’s stunningly well executed, with a surfeit of details that delight. Consider the starter button; it’s bordered by a small sunburst. It’s that level of attention to detail that’s a level above what you might expect.
When it comes time to move, Wagoneers get a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 with a 48-volt hybrid system. It generates 392 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque, and returns a fuel economy rating of 16 mpg city, 22 mpg highway with rear-wheel drive, and 15/20 with four-wheel drive. Towing is rated at 10,000 pounds. Payload is rated at 1,510-1,580 pounds depending on model. Grand Wagoneers are powered by a larger 6.4-liter V8 delivering 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque, but fuel economy is far worse at 13 mpg city, 18 mpg highway with the Grand Wagoneer’s standard four-wheel drive. Towing is rated at 9,850 pounds, but payload is notably lower at 1,360-1,380 pounds. An eight-speed automatic transmission mates with either engine.
If you’re opting for four-wheel drive, you’ll get a single-speed or two-speed transfer case on Wagoneers depending on model. Grand Wagoneers get standard full-time Quadra-Drive II with active low range and rear electronic limited slip differential; it’s optional on the Wagoneer. A terrain management system is standard.
Regardless of whether you choose a Wagoneer or a Grand Wagoneer, you’ll find both to have ample acceleration and more than enough oomph for schlepping people, cargo, or both. Not surprisingly, the Grand Wagoneer is very quick for such a big brute, serving up a smooth surge of effortless torque. But keep in mind that Jeep recommends using premium fuel, which it slurps up at a prodigious rate. The brakes prove to be the engine’s counterpoint, bringing things to a halt in a fuss-free manner. But it’s the Grand Wagoneer’s air suspension that makes this ride so remarkable. The Grand Cherokee doesn’t feel as large as it is. You might even think that you slipped into a Grand Cherokee L by mistake, but of course you didn’t. This ride is too quiet, comfortable and graceful for that. Yes, there’s some ride compliance, but this is meant for pounding around off-road, preferably across the estate or ranch. Comfort, not corner carving, is this rig’s mission. Still, it maintains the classic Jeep ability to go anywhere over any type of terrain. A brief bit of boulder bashing quickly proved its chops, although it’s too large for true backwoods exploration.
Still, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer strides the American terrafirma with a monied élan that’s surprising. Jeep has never produced such an opulent vehicle, nor has Chrysler for that matter, at least for several decades. And when it did, it was known as the Imperial. The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is an off-road Blue Blood, a mobile drawing room of the finest order.
Look for one soon down a gated gravel driveway or at an equestrian club near you.
