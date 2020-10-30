Bank Independent, which has branches in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties, has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020. It's the second year in a row the bank has received the recognition.
The Best Banks to Work For program, initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, honors U.S. banks for standout employee satisfaction. Bank Independent was ranked No. 21 out of 85 banks in the country recognized for the honor and was one of three banks in the state selected. The list is in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.