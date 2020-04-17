Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Mobile, on Thursday led a bipartisan push to help small businesses seeking Economic Injury Disaster Loans, one of two Small Business Administration programs that have exhausted their resources.
A letter sent by Byrne and other members of Congress to Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, asked the agency to offer more help and guidance for those seeking EIDLs.
The disaster loans are a separate program from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which are small business loans to keep workers on payrolls.
"These two loan programs are essential, and neither one is operational now," Holly Wade, director of research and policy analysis for the National Federation of Independent Business, told Bloomberg News. "It's absolutely terrible for the small-business sector."
Congress is debating adding an additional $250 billion to PPP, and small-business advocates are calling on lawmakers to add more money for the disaster loan program as well.
Byrne led on the letter with Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper, R-Tenn., and it was cosigned by a group of 54 Republican and 46 Democratic lawmakers. Rep. Martha Roby, R-Montgomery, was also a cosigner.
The EIDL program is normally for businesses hurt by natural disasters such as storms. But last month it was extended to help qualified businesses and non-profit organizations recover from economic losses tied to COVID-19 precautions. The program offers low-interest loans of up to $2 million for an eligible small business, and advance grants of up to $10,000 are available.
However, there are reports of “severe oversubscription” of the EIDL program and of the $10,000 advance grant being insufficient to meet the needs of businesses trying to survive in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the lawmakers wrote. The grants are intended to help businesses stay afloat while waiting on the larger loans.
While the SBA outsourced the PPP loan process to banks, it has continued to administer the EIDL program.
“In sum, we recognize the EIDL system was never designed to process a disaster of this magnitude, and we commend your team for working around the clock to remedy this challenge,” the letter reads. “However, we are concerned that many small businesses cannot wait much longer to receive EIDL funds from the federal government. Many of these businesses and other organizations need EIDL funds to supplement their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, are not good candidates for the PPP due to its requirements or are not eligible for that program at all. For that reason, we hope you will provide a briefing to us as soon as possible to address issues facing the EIDL program and how Congress can help the SBA meet these challenges.”
Byrne said he pushed to send the letter to make the SBA aware of the challenges his constituents and others have faced with accessing the disaster loans. And while much of the national focus has been on the PPP, many businesses don’t qualify for that program and need the specific assistance of EIDL, he said.
“Unfortunately, the unprecedented demand for the program has left small businesses waiting weeks for these grants, receiving less than they expected, and often struggling to learn if their applications were even received,” Byrne said. “With this bipartisan letter, we are making clear to the SBA that congress stands ready to work with them to ensure these grants are distributed quickly and in the amounts necessary to provide much-needed relief to small business owners and employees across the country.
“Time is of the essence as small businesses continue to struggle. We must get this right.”
