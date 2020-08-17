Calhoun Community College is introducing a new fully online medical billing certificate program this semester through the Business Administration Department.
Classes for the fall 2020 semester begin Wednesday.
This program is designed to be completed in two semesters and includes preparation for the Medicare billing certificate and the Certified Medical Reimbursement Specialist credentials. All required coursework can be completed online.
The coursework will prepare students for a career in medical billing. It introduces them to related careers including medical coding and management of electronic health records.
For more information or to enroll, visit Calhoun’s website at www.calhoun.edu/medicalbilling or contact the Business & CIS division at 256-306-2676.
