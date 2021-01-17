Dear Car Talk: I travel on a busy, dangerous, three-lane highway in our area. I like to drive in the right lane at 70 mph. People continually pass me, so it's safe to assume they're speeding.
If there's an emergency vehicle on the shoulder, my state law dictates that I move to the middle lane. If the middle lane is clear, I move, but I continue to drive at 70 mph until it's safe to return to my beloved right lane. But before I get back in the right lane, people will pass me on the left because I'm too slow for the middle lane.
If no one gives me the opportunity to move into the middle lane, the law says I'm supposed to slow down to 50 mph ("20 mph lower than posted limit") and keep driving in the right lane. That's really scary as I see drivers flying up behind me and acting angry.
I'm trying to follow the law, but it seems like it's a free-for-all out there. Any suggestions? — Bonnie
Dear Bonnie: Continue to follow the law.
I know it's intimidating when other drivers try to bully you into going faster than the speed limit. But you have the right to travel in the right lane at the posted speed. You're being a good, courteous driver.
I do worry about you, though. There were studies done that concluded that speed differential causes accidents. In other words, it's not driving at 75 that necessarily causes people to crash, it's when some people drive at 75 and others drive at 50. So, depending on your state law, my suggestion is to make good use of your hazard lights.
Hazard light laws are, frankly, a mess. Some states allow you to use them while driving. Some allow their use while driving if there's a traffic hazard (which is your situation). And some states only allow hazard light use if your vehicle is stopped or disabled. So you'll have to check your state law (try a local AAA office).
Either way, if you see an emergency vehicle on the shoulder, first try to pull into the center lane, if it's safe to do so. And then let people pass you if they want to. Just ignore them if you're going 70. If you can't get into the center lane safely, then follow the law and slow down, and if state law allows, put on your emergency flashers while you're traveling at 50 mph.
Those are easily visible — and eye-catching — to drivers behind you. They'll indicate that there's a hazard, and that you're driving slowly for a good reason. They'll also suggest to drivers behind you that it's pointless to try to intimidate you into moving faster. Seeing your emergency flashers, I think drivers behind you who don't know the law, or choose not to follow it, will move to the center lane and pass you without trying to intimidate you. Say good riddance, and keep driving safely, Bonnie.
