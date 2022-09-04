Dear Car Talk: We have a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and are very happy with it.
Even though we don't have issues with the car, I do have a question concerning the backup cameras. I understand how the back and side cameras work. But, how does the overhead camera work?
I've noticed that we can see an overhead view of our driveway when we are backing out of the garage. How do they do that? Got any ideas? — Jake
Dear Jake: Don't worry, that's just Bill Gates' army of drones hovering over your car. They've been there ever since you got vaccinated, Jake.
The bird's-eye view camera is pretty cool, isn't it? As you've probably noticed, your car has four little cameras: one on the front grill, one near the back license plate holder and one on each side-view mirror.
On a lot of cars, these cameras will activate individually, in context — the rear camera when you shift into reverse or the front camera when you're parking, and a distance sensor picks up another car near your front bumper.
The overhead shot is done by stitching all four of those camera shots together. They know the size of your car. That never changes. So, they're able to create an image of your car in the right proportion to the camera images, and then show you all four images around that imaginary car.
So, the car on your screen isn't real (note that it always lacks bird droppings). It's a made-up, stationary image. But the views on all sides of that picture are real. And it works. It's as if you're looking down from the top of your car and seeing what's on all sides of it as you move.
If memory serves, I think Nissan was the first company to come up with it. And when I first saw it, I said, wow, everyone should do this.
And now they do. And it's saved untold numbers of tulip beds, Jake.
