Dear Car Talk: Four years ago, I scrapped my gas lawn mower for an EGO battery mower.
I have some gas left that I would like to dispose of. Could I just put this old gas in my car where it would be diluted with fresh gas and not damage my engine? — Dave
Dear Dave: If you have a neighbor who's always bragging about his great gas mileage, sneak over and put it in his tank. Then you can laugh when he starts bragging about getting 60 miles to the gallon — and then has to replace all his injectors.
Untreated gas that's been sitting for years will slowly turn to varnish, a substance gummier than gasoline. And that's not great for your fuel injection system.
Given that your fuel system is very expensive and a few gallons of four-year-old gasoline is not very valuable, I don't think it's worth the risk, Dave.
If you're really determined to use the stuff, I'd recommend you do it a little at a time. Put 8 or 10 ounces in a full tank of fresh gas and repeat that process until your old gas is used up. That'll reduce the chances that the gummy, old gas will plug up your injectors and increase the likelihood that the detergents in your fresh gasoline will wash away any of that crud as you drive.
I think you'd be better off just disposing of it. Most communities have hazardous waste recycling centers where you can drop off gasoline, oil and paint. Or, if you have a regular mechanic, he might be willing to take it and toss it in with his petroleum waste products for you.
If that sounds like too much work, I bet if you put an ad on Craigslist that reads "Free Gas," explain that it's for a lawn mower you no longer own and you disclose its age, within minutes someone will be heading over with their gas can to claim it. Probably several people.
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at cartalk.com.
