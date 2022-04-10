SEATTLE — It’s warm and humid in the cheese-making room at Ferndale Farmstead, a low-slung red building on a rural road in Ferndale, Whatcom County, Washington. Whey is draining directly onto the floor from elevated tubs filled with curds and whey — the drains leading to an exterior whey tank — as curds pour into large, rectangular Italian drain tables on wheels. Nearly a dozen cheesemakers, dressed in white from hairnets to rubber boots, move with purpose. They’ll make 3,500 pounds of Fior di Latte today, each cheesemaker lifting the equivalent of tens of thousands of pounds of fresh mozzarella throughout the day as they move the cheese through different stages of production.
“Cheese making is a concentration of milk,” Daniel Wavrin, head cheesemaker, yells over the din of machinery, as he gestures to the agitators, which look like upside-down pitchforks, sloshing through the milk, perpetually separating the curd from the whey.
Wavrin comes from a dairy family. His dad Bill Wavrin and uncle Sid Wavrin started a dairy farm in Eastern Washington in 1990. Bill is also a veterinarian, a scientist at heart who can monologue about the benefits of a closed-loop system — even in a spitting rain while standing on the banks of a manure lagoon — with unbridled passion.
Their creamery in Mabton, Yakima County, is affiliated with Darigold, meaning all their milk is sold under that label. Bill was tired of the anonymity, and in searching for a way to connect with consumers in a more direct way, the Wavrins purchased the farm in Ferndale in 2009. Once the farm was acquired, they needed a product.
“We didn’t really know what it looked like. Daniel said ‘cheese’ and we said OK,” Bill says, with an almost imperceptible shrug.
To be clear, while cheese is a simple recipe — milk, salt, culture and enzyme — it is not easy to make on a commercial scale. It’s labor intensive, ingredients are expensive and results aren’t guaranteed.
Starting a cheese business at the behest of your then 19-year-old son seems like the intersection of money and opportunity.
But then again, “nobody gets into cheese making for the money,” Courtney Johnson, executive director for the Washington State Cheesemakers Association, says.
That doesn’t mean cheesemakers can’t achieve success — or even fame. Beecher’s, Cougar Gold and Cascadia Creamery are all beloved, longtime Washington cheese brands. But starting up as a young new cheesemaker is risky and expensive — and it takes a while to get your feet under you and gain confidence. Yet Washington is seeing a rise in new cheese companies.
--
So why cheese?
When thinking of a food product that can offer a “taste of place,” people often think of wine. But talk to any cheesemaker about their product and that’s one of the key things they’ll tell you.
“That translation of sun, rain, grass, the animal finally, is one of the most special ways to taste a region, taste an area, taste quality,” Daniel Wavrin says.
Cheesemakers talk about their product in terms of “art” and “craft.” There’s reverence for the milk and the animals that provide it. Cows are named, goats are spoken about with love.
But cheese making is an expensive art form. And if you’re not making fresh cheese, the aging time means there’s no money coming in while that cheese sits on a shelf.
“It’s why we don’t have a ton of really long aged cheese in Washington. Rents are high,” Johnson says.
And despite the costs and risks, the Washington artisan cheese scene is growing rapidly. Currently there are 52 licensed cheesemakers in the state, making it the second-largest cheese-making state in the western U.S., behind California.
--
'Let’s see what this milk can do'
Johnson quotes Heather Paxson’s 2012 book “The Life of Cheese: Crafting Food and Value in America” to describe how there are generally two types of people who get into cheese making. “Either someone with an agricultural background or somebody who had a successful career in a high stress environment and starts a passion project. It’s the resource of having access to land and then the resource of having money,” Johnson says.
The Wavrins had cows and land. Once he decided he wanted to venture down the road of cheese, Daniel Wavrin toured 40 facilities across the nation, gaining direct experience from cheesemakers. He worked at Mount Townsend Creamery in Port Townsend to further learn the ins and outs of cheese making. He sought out a mentor, Italian cheesemaker Raffaele Mascolo, and worked with Mascolo to build the cheese-making operation from the ground up, ultimately focusing on Italian artisan cheeses.
Rachael Taylor-Tuller, owner of Lost Peacock Creamery along with her husband Matthew Tuller, was a military veteran who was feeling her “soul sucked away” by the cubicle she was sitting in in corporate America. She says chickens were her gateway to goats, which led to cheese.
“What job can I have where I just get to have all the goats? I was like, I know, I’ll start a goat dairy. It was so dumb. I had no idea what I was doing,” Taylor-Tuller says with a laugh.
It took Taylor-Tuller two years to get her 11-acre farm in Olympia licensed. She milks 48 goats twice a day, and while in the beginning there were lots of tears and wasted product — “we made all the mistakes,” she says — Lost Peacock is in its sixth season of producing yogurt and cheese and she’s making a living. She’s also expanding her line, adding hard cheeses to their current line of fresh cheese.
“We’re dipping our toes to be like, ‘let’s see what this milk can do.’ We’re now hitting our stride and making some really good food,” Taylor-Tuller says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.