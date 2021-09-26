Computer systems analyst Douglas Tomb and his wife wanted a pre-World War I automobile. Eventually they saw a 1909 Buick at a car show in Connecticut.
Weighing 1,850 pounds, it was a two-cylinder Model F single-chain-drive touring car. A total of 14,606 Buick automobiles were manufactured in 1909, with 26 percent of them Model F five-passenger touring cars with wooden bodies.
"Two-cylinder Buicks are hot," Tomb explains. After adjusting the spark and throttle levers near the hub of the steering wheel, the owner stepped to the right side of the Buick and turned the crank. "It started on the second pull of the crank," Tomb relates.
After buying it and bringing home, he rolled the 11-foot-long car off the trailer on 4x33-inch Firestone tires mounted on 25-inch rims. The car rode on a 92-inch wheelbase supporting an angle-iron frame. Tomb had to replace many missing items, such as the kerosene cowl lanterns, and is actively working to find others, such as the top and the supporting framework.
"It's a quiet car," Tomb says. "It's probably over-muffled." The 6-inch-diameter muffler is as long as the car is wide and is mounted sideways beneath and behind the rear seat.
The two-cylinder T-head engine is mounted under the front seat with access provided by removing the front and rear floorboards. The drip-oiler lubrication system is under the front passenger's seat. The 159-cubic-inch, valve-in-head, cast-iron powerplant generates 22 horsepower. The engine is located on the right, while the planetary transmission is on the left.
Beneath the 10-pound hood, with a dozen inexplicable louvers on either side, is not the engine but a galvanized gasoline tank. The tank sits on five planks supported by the two frame rails.
Because the gas tank is where most people today would expect the engine to be and the engine is under the front seat, there is no need for a fuel pump. Gravity feeds fuel to the float-feed Schebler carburetor.
Records indicate that all the bumperless, 11-foot-long Model F Buicks left the factory with wooden bodies painted maroon, with red wheels and running gear.
Typical of cars of that era, the Buick has only rear doors. Standard equipment includes kerosene cowl lamps and a kerosene tail lamp with a red lens to the rear and a clear lens to the side to illuminate the license plate.
An acetylene tank on the left side of the car was ingeniously designed to provide gas to the brass headlamps. Also included were a generator and a repair outfit. Optional extras included the top, magneto, windshield and speedometer.
Once the Buick's engine is running, the driver — sitting behind the four-spoke, hard-rubber steering wheel — is confronted with two hand levers on the outside of the car and three foot pedals. One of the hand levers operates the rear-wheel brakes. The aforementioned foot brake operates a clincher on the rear axle. There are no front brakes. All the wheels have 12 wooden spokes. The other hand lever has two positions, neutral and high-speed.
"The air conditioner works fine," Tomb boasts, "and the windshield wipers don't break."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.