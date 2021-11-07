Contrary to popular belief, Henry Ford offered his popular Model T in a variety of colors from 1908 through 1913 and again, at the end of its production cycle, in 1926 and 1927.
The variety of colors slowed production, so when 300,000 Model T Fords were built in 1914 all of them were black, except for a few special orders. Black was the only color that dried fast enough to keep up with the speed of the Ford production line.
Bob Lillard owned a 1927 Model T Touring car. Like all post-1915 models, its radiator shell was painted black. He had always wanted a pre-1916 model with a brass radiator shell. The shinier the brass, the better, he thought.
Lillard saw an ad offering a 1913 Model T for sale. What made it even better was that it was wooden-bodied. Lillard hitched a trailer to his car and drove through a snowstorm to upstate New York. "I looked at the car, went to eat breakfast, and then went back and bought it," Lillard says. "It was really nice. The seller told me how to go home another way with no mountains," Lillard says gratefully.
Big brass headlights are illuminated by acetylene gas while the single taillight and dual cowl lights are simply kerosene lanterns. Brake lights and turn signals weren't even a dream yet.
The 20-horsepower, four-passenger vehicle was designed primarily to transport luggage from the train depot to whatever hotel or resort was the destination. Airport traffic wasn't a factor in 1913.
The 1913 Model T Ford features a dramatic new lower cowl, two-wheel mechanical brakes, high-speed rear end, and no instruments. The horn is operated when the driver's left hand squeezes a big rubber bulb. "It's a car to enjoy," Lillard says.
When Lillard rolled his 6-foot, 10-inch-tall Model T off the trailer, the 99-inch wheelbase was supported on the front axle by 3x30-inch tires and on the rear axle by larger 3.50x30-inch tires.
The entire rig is cushioned by buggy springs. "It's a whole new ballgame in driving," Lillard says. With the high-speed rear end, his Model T is capable of speeds of 40 to 45 mph. "I used to feel safe on the interstate highways," Lillard says, "but not now."
After Lillard acquired his 1913 Ford he joined 31 other Model T owners on a trip from New York to Seattle. "That's when I installed taillights, brake lights, and signal indicators on the car," Lillard says.
At the end of the odyssey, several of the Model T owners flew home and had their Fords trucked home. After the six-week adventure, Lillard and his wife Margery continued motoring across the country all the way back home to Maryland.
"It was tall enough inside to stand up and stretch without having to stop," Lillard says. Tired of guessing his speed, Lillard installed a bicycle speedometer, which he reports as very accurate. In the years since his coast-to-coast-and-back epic trip, Lillard has driven — not trailered — his 1913 Model T Ford to Florida, Colorado, and Canada.
After all those thousands of miles at the helm of his 1913 Model T Ford sparkling with shiny brass trim, Lillard has learned a fundamental fact of life: Be careful what you wish for. "I want no more brass cars!" he states emphatically.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
