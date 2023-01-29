What most Americans call a rumble-seat roadster, the British call a drophead coupe with a dicky seat. Regardless of the reference, in 1929 Bentley produced a gorgeous drophead coupe with a handsome aluminum body.
This stylish vehicle was delivered in July 1929 to an English doctor. After 70 years of being driven on English roads, this right-hand-drive Bentley was placed in a container on a ship that would take the 3,900-pound car across the North Atlantic and down through the locks of the Panama Canal and back up the Pacific to the harbor of Seattle, Wash., the home of Peter Hageman.
An anxious Hageman had waited five weeks for his new/old car to arrive. It rolled onto the dock on 6.00x21-inch tires supporting a luxurious 130-inch wheelbase. "It's not terribly big," Hageman says. "It's only about 14 feet long."
When the 4.5-liter, six-cylinder engine with a pair of S.U. carburetors on the right side was first fired up, Hageman smiled and said, "It has a great rumble." The vacuum fuel tank presented no problem.
With the dual magnetos performing flawlessly, the big engine is kept cool by air drawn through the V-shaped radiator. Without a fan to draw cooling air through the fins of the radiator it's best to keep moving. With the optional dicky seat, this grand touring Bentley coupe can accommodate four passengers. The rear hatch can be opened after the two locks on either side are unlocked.
The additional pair of daring passengers in the rear must enter their compartment via two oval step plates up the left rear fender. Once nestled in their leather-lined accommodations, they are rewarded with 100 percent air conditioning regardless of the weather. Two shallow wooden lap drawers hold tools. The dicky-seat occupants can open them by pulling on their brass handles.
With the top raised, the cabin with roll-up windows is cozy. Even with the top lowered, the occupants are partially protected from the elements by the 7-inch-high windscreen. A pair of wipers operated by a single motor keep the windshield clear. That measure of protection can be eliminated by turning the thumbscrews and folding the windshield down onto the extraordinarily long cowl.
The speedometer is optimistically calibrated to record speeds up to 125 mph. "It's a sophisticated car," Hageman says.
The flat dashboard features an array of no-nonsense gauges, several of which Hageman acknowledges are only close to accurate. He could make corrections; however, he says, while grasping the big four-spoke steering wheel, "It's real hard to drill holes in this thing." Inefficient as they are, Hageman appreciates the four posts on each 56-wire-spoke wheel that hold weights for balancing the wheels.
The straight-grain walnut coachwork remains a work of art. Design details, such as the dozen ventilating louvers on each side of the engine hood, are not lost on Hageman. At the other end of the Bentley is the stylized "B" on the gasoline tank cap.
Hageman is a passionate Bentley enthusiast and readily admits that the principal thing that attracts him to this car is the German nickel silver trim. "The nickel is warm and inviting," he explains, "whereas chrome trim is hard." It's the little things that make the difference.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.