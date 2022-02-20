"Sitting in my driveway is a car I've always wanted," Maury Cagle says. It's a 1929 Studebaker Commander Regal four-door sedan.
One day he saw an ad offering a Studebaker for sale in Ohio. "The car sounded ideal." Studebaker offered 26 models in 1929 with the Commander near the middle of the lineup.
"My wife and I drove to see the car near Dayton, Ohio," Cagle says. But when they arrived, the owner was not happy. The day before, when he had changed the oil in the 250-cubic-inch, straight-eight-cylinder engine, pieces of metal came out of the drain plug. Those pieces were obviously from a piston skirt.
"The car itself was beautiful," Cagle says, "and I was very disappointed." An engine specialist determined that it needed more than one new piston because at some previous point the pistons had been installed backward. The crankshaft also needed to be reground and the final assessment was that the nine-bearing engine needed a total overhaul.
"I fully expected the owner to tell me he had taken the car off the market, and would fold in the costs of the engine rebuild to a later, larger price," Cagle says. This is the point where we learn that it pays to deal with an aboveboard, honest person.
"He told us he had promised us a working car, and that he would deliver it to us at the agreed-upon price, if we would wait until the engine was rebuilt," Cagle says.
The mocha-colored Studebaker looked great with the chocolate-brown fenders and orange wheels, each with 40 spokes. Each side of the hood was ventilated with 26 vertical louvers. The only problem was under the hood.
"Some key parts proved to be difficult to obtain," Cagle recalls. "The engine was completely disassembled, the head milled, new valves, pistons and rings installed, new rod and main bearings, cam and crankshafts reground, new oil pump, new gaskets and the block painted in its original color," Cagle reports. "Along the way, the clutch was rebuilt and the transmission checked out." A year passed while the engine was rebuilt.
A year later, the Cagles returned to Ohio for the Studebaker. "The car had 5 miles on the new engine when I sat behind the wheel and started it," Cagle says. He recalls the hood was still off the car as he drove it up and down the country roads with the 5.50x19-inch tires on a 121-inch wheelbase soaking up most of the road roughness.
"One of the amazing things about the car is that the interior is all-original," he comments. Opulence was the order of the day when this Studebaker was designed.
The three rear-most windows are fitted with shades, the face of the ashtray is upholstered, and small flaps in both rear armrests conceal small storage areas. Rear-seat passengers are furnished a foot rest, and a dome light, as well as a robe rail where lap robes can be carried in the winter.
From the floor by the front seat sprout both the gearshift lever, attached to the non-synchronized three-speed transmission, and the hand brake. The brakes are mechanical. The driver has a clear view of the 90-mph speedometer from behind the four-spoke steering wheel.
Although the history of the Studebaker is unknown, it is known to have spent some time in a museum. Other than that it obviously led a sheltered existence, which Cagle appreciates.
"There's nothing quite like sitting behind that long hood, with the sideview mirrors on top of the side-mounted wheels, and listening to the smooth purr of that straight-eight engine," Cagle concludes.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
