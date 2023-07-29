Under a shroud of secrecy begun in 1926, Cadillac decided to leapfrog its competitors and create a V-16 engine. Cadillac intended to unseat Packard's domination of the luxury car market.
Cadillac produced the exquisite V-16 engines beginning with the 1930 model year. Unfortunately, the V-16 Cadillacs appeared only months after the stock market crash of 1929 plunged the nation into the Great Depression. Still, there were those who could still afford luxury transportation.
The V-16 was essentially a pair of straight-eight engines sharing a common crankshaft. Each side of the engine had its own separate fuel distribution and exhaust system. The magnificent 452-cubic-inch overhead valve engine developed at least 165 horsepower. The V-16 didn't even resemble other engines. It was the first engine with its appearance enhanced by an artistic stylist. Handsome covers concealed unsightly wires and hoses while the bulk of the V-16 was a masterpiece of porcelain, polished aluminum, stainless steel, chrome plating, and gleaming enamel.
V-16 Cadillacs were usually identified by a flat, one-piece windshield supported by a thin, slightly raked windshield pillars with lines flowing smoothly into the beltline molding at the cowl. The four side windows were trimmed on all sides with a thin line of chrome.
The unique Cadillac had intrigued Pete Sanders, so when he located a 1930 "Madame X" Cadillac in Kansas City he bought it. It was an abused, yet elegantly proportioned, close-coupled style 4161-S Club Sedan. Most importantly, the wood skeleton, upon which the body is formed, had been recently replaced.
"The five-passenger aluminum body was okay," Sanders says. The remainder of the car was steel and he says, "The rust was amazing. The car had been stripped before I got it," Sanders says. "It was a junkyard car."
Once a trucking company had delivered the car to his home, Sanders fired up the mighty 16-cylinder engine. "I ran the engine 30 seconds at most," he says. That was long enough to envelop the neighborhood in smoke. "That was depressing," Sanders recalls. However, he still wanted to get the restoration project going and set about rebuilding the V-16. "If it could come apart," he says of the thousands of pieces comprising the car, "it came apart."
The left front corner of the frame was severely damaged, leading Sanders to believe the wreck occurred early on and then the Cadillac had sat for years, rusting away in a junkyard. He carefully straightened the frame and cut out cancerous metal, replacing it with healthy steel. "I primed and sanded it about 100 times," a patient Sanders says.
With the rebuilt V-16 engine once more healthy and producing 165 horsepower, Sanders replaced the massive engine into the bay, where it was nestled in place behind 17 thermostatically operated shutters on the large radiator. Flanking the radiator are a pair of enormous headlight buckets, each one housing a lens 11.5 inches in diameter. Atop each front fender is a parking light, which is a smaller version of the headlights, but with a 3.5-inch diameter lens. "This car was built when they still put some effort into them," remarked Sanders.
Attention to detail sets this car apart — details such as running board courtesy lights, chrome-plated klaxon horns with 11-inch trumpets, six ventilator doors on each side (five on the engine hood and one on the cowl), and of course, two adjustments for the rear seat.
Sanders points out a unique ventilation feature on his Cadillac, explaining that in those days virtually everyone smoked tobacco products of some kind. Around the perimeter of the dome light above the rear seat is a slotted vent. When the windshield is raised an inch or two with a hand crank, the breeze wafting into the car carries any smoke out through the ceiling vent and on out the rooftop vent atop the 6-foot, 1-inch tall car.
When driving the Cadillac, he observes, "I feel confident and satisfied. It's steady."
Now that his dream is fulfilled, Sanders advises anyone with an impossible dream, "You can't be concerned about dollars." He adds that if a certain car is what will make you happy, "Money can never stand in the way."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
