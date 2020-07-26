Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
Paul Gauthier paid $35 for his first very used car — a Model A Ford. That car is long gone, but several other Model A Fords have kept Gauthier company in the intervening years.
Gauthier actually turns the wrenches restoring and maintaining his cars, and has established a reputation of being quite knowledgeable. He was glad to help when he got a telephone call from a Model A owner seeking information. The caller said that he was moving and had to sell his car. He wanted someone to place a value on it and was hoping Gauthier could help. He agreed to go see the old Ford for an appraisal.
He was surprised to learn that the owner, while a college student in 1947, had purchased the car from the original owner, a Nebraskan farmer. It was a maroon 1930 Deluxe Fordor with black fenders. That model is commonly called a blindback sedan because it lacks rear quarter windows on both sides.
Only 13,710 such models were manufactured in 1930 and each one had a base price of $650. The 30-wire spokes on each wheel are painted to match the maroon body color. The 2,488-pound sedan rides on a 103.5-inch wheelbase supported by 4.75/5.00x19-inch white sidewall tires.
When Gauthier discovered the owner had owned the car his entire adult life, he attempted to convince the man not to sell it. The owner, however, was adamant about selling his Ford, so Gauthier couldn't think of a better home for the car than his own.
The surprised owner asked him where his trailer was. Gauthier answered that the Model A Ford was about to be driven 60 miles to its new home. Gauthier, seated behind the four-spoke steering wheel, fired up the 200.5-cubic-inch, four-cylinder engine, and after listening to the reassuring sound only Model A Ford engines make, drove it home. The 40-horsepower engine performed flawlessly, he says.
"There wasn't much in the way of brakes," Gauthier reports. Once he got the car home, he installed a new water pump and flushed the radiator. Both sides of the engine hood have 22 louvers to assist in heat management.
Gauthier was pleased with the quality of the reupholstered interior. All of the fabric matches the original. All four doors feature a map pocket and the back seat even has a pull-down center armrest.
Seated in the cozy back seat of the blindback sedan, it becomes obvious that privacy was of paramount importance. Even the 9x23-inch rear window has a pull-down window shade. Because the secluded backseat area can be so dark, an oval courtesy light is provided above the rear window.
The windshield is hinged at the top so it can be opened at the bottom for ventilation. A standard equipment single vacuum-operated wiper keeps the glass clear in front of the driver.
Gauthier is a firm believer in driving his cars. Although the speedometer on the 12-foot 8-inch long car is ready to record speeds up to 70 mph, he says, "I've only had it up to 50."
The spare tire nestles into a slot in the left front fender. Because that frees up space at the rear of the car, Gauthier is shopping for a trunk rack to occupy that space. He also is planning to dress up his maroon car with white pinstriping. Gauthier long ago learned that a Model A Ford owner's work is never done.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.