Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
Douglas Cox was a teenager living on a Kentucky farm in the 1960s and not yet old enough to get a driver's license, when one day while attending the state fair in Louisville, he heard his father tell another man that he might get a Ford Model A pickup to restore.
"He and I had talked several times about building a hot rod!" Cox says. "I could not believe my ears. My dreams of a hot rod began to fade and I could not envision an ancient pickup as something neat."
The quest for a suitable pickup soon gathered momentum. A University of Kentucky student from Tennessee had driven to school in a 1930 Ford where Cox's father taught. Unfortunately, due to improper care the cylinder head cracked when the temperature dropped below freezing, disabling the vehicle and forcing the student to get rid of the truck.
"I had worked all that past summer and had money of my own," Cox says. He put up $50 and with his father's $100, the deal for the truck was sealed.
A friend towed the Ford to the family farm where it sat untouched in the barn while Cox completed high school and college.
"Daddy finally got the itch to disassemble the Model A," Cox says. The restoration of the Cherokee-gray truck with black fenders consumed about four years, but his father passed away before the job was complete.
The 40-horsepower, four-cylinder engine — manufactured July 10, 1930 — was overhauled along with the three-speed manual non-synchronized transmission. "It's better if you double-clutch," Cox explains. The brakes remain mechanical as originally designed. An updraft carburetor feeds fuel to the engine and the original two-blade fan draws air through the radiator. Both sides of the engine hood have 22 louvers to dissipate the heat.
In the center of the dashboard is an optimistic 80-mph speedometer. "I've had it up to 50," Cox says. In a nod to safety, Cox added a taillight on the right side to match the single original on the left.
Cox accomplished the restoration of the Ford in his one-car garage and displayed the restored 1930 Model A pickup at an antique car show. The most gratifying part of the day was driving home in the pickup with his mother beside him. His father's presence was felt that day as well, he says.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
