Back in 1964, George Merkel paid $300 for a 1931 Model A coupe and doubled his money when he sold it a year later.
"I thought I did really well," Merkel recollects.
Twenty years later the memory of the Model A had never faded, so he told his wife that he would like to find a replacement. Within a couple of weeks, he spotted a newspaper ad offering a 1931 Model A Ford Tudor sedan for sale.
Upon inspection Merkel discovered the two-door sedan had been brush-painted black and had a 1930 Model A four-cylinder engine that was operational. Though he wasn't impressed with the car's condition, he nevertheless purchased it and trailered the 2,375-pound, five-passenger sedan home. It was one of 170,645 such models produced in 1931.
On his first excursion around the neighborhood, Merkel ran over a bump in the road, setting the steering wheels shaking. "I danced all over the street after that," he recalls. Because of that experience, he first replaced the king pins and bushings. With the steering deficiencies corrected, he became confident the tires mounted on 30-spoke Apple Green wheels would go anywhere he wanted.
After four years of enjoying the Ford, Merkel set about restoring the car to respectability, if not show condition. The serial number stamped at the factory told him that his car had left production wearing a two-tone coat of Brewster Green with a black top above the belt line, along with black fenders highlighted with Apple Green pinstripes.
While the body restoration was underway, Merkel learned the engine was not worth repairing. A couple of years earlier he had purchased a 1929 Model A engine. Once the mice had been roused from one end and bees from the other, the valveless 200.5-cubic-inch four-cylinder engine was inspected. The cast-iron, 40-horsepower engine was good enough to rebuild and reinstall into the 1931 Ford. During the transplant Merkel insisted that the six-volt generator be replaced with a six-volt alternator.
Behind the engine hood is the cowl-mounted gasoline tank. Above that is the windshield with tilt-open capability. The driver's vision is kept clear by the single vacuum-operated wiper.
At the other end of the car is a pair of taillights, the right one an optional extra. The dashboard contains a cluster of gauges centered around the cylindrical speedometer.
The four-spoke steering wheel holds not only the horn at the hub but also the headlight controls. For safety's sake, Merkel has installed seat belts, as well as turn signals.
Merkel reupholstered the interior with the assistance of several Model A club members. He also insulated the floorboards to prevent heat from the exhaust system invading the passenger compartment. He reports that his car delivers mileage figures of 17 to 18 mpg at speeds from 50 to 55 mph.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
