A few select years in automotive history stand out as exemplary because every auto manufacturer, top to bottom, produced superior vehicles. Notable years include 1955, 1941 and 1932.
Every 1932 automobile was outstanding in my opinion, but the Cadillac rumble-seat convertible with the V-12 is a particular standout. Cadillac built only 8,084 cars in that Depression year, the worst sales performance since 1918. The V-8, V-12, and V-16 models were manufactured with the 368-cubic-inch engines.
One of those 135-horsepower, V-12-powered Cadillacs was a 5,060-pound rumble-seat convertible that was green and gray with a base price of $3,645. The history of the Cadillac is fuzzy, but we do know that a Chicago man offered to sell the now-silver car with burgundy fenders at an auction. As gorgeous as the car was, it failed to attract the reserve bid, so the owner took it back home.
Disappointed, he then traded it to a New Hampshire manufacturer and distributor of heavy equipment. The Cadillac languished there for a year before it once again went on the market. That's when Jim George, a Virginian farmer first discovered the car.
George spent a lot of time on the phone talking with the New England owner, learning everything he could about the Cadillac. He even checked the numbers to ascertain if this was originally a V-8 that over the years had been transformed into a more valuable V-12. The pedigree of the car was unsullied. Finally, the two men agreed that a meeting was in order.
George motored north to New Hampshire where he first saw the dust-covered Cadillac on 7.50x17-inch tires and a 134-inch wheelbase. "It came to life and ran so smoothly, I was amazed," he said.
George arranged to have the Cadillac trucked home. He was pleased to receive his vehicle — with the first real grille on any Cadillac and with the last tombstone-style radiator. The happy owner points out that his 1932 open car is the first Cadillac to feature styling that displays sweeping lines incorporating the running boards with the front fenders.
Parking lights cap the front fenders. As a design element, each chrome-plated unit — housing the 9-inch Super Safe lens headlights, 7 1/2-inch lens Pilot Ray lights, and 3 1/2-inch taillights — is topped with a wind split. The gas cap also features a similar wind split.
Both of the side-mounted stainless steel wheels, each with 40 chrome spokes, have rearview mirrors attached with leather straps. Each side of the long engine hood is perforated with a half dozen stainless steel ventilation doors. Beneath the engine hood is a pedestal on the firewall that secures the de rigueur oil can.
Interesting touches on the Cadillac are the arrows on the hubs directing which way is on and which way is off. Instrumentation on the car is amazingly thorough. Five small gauges giving readings of fuel, amperes, temperature, oil pressure, and ride regulation are clustered between the large clock on the left and speedometer on the right. Stacked vertically in the center of the dashboard are a cat's-eye lighter, map light, choke, and ignition switch.
Seated comfortably behind the three-spoke steering wheel, George adjusts the seat by turning a hand crank protruding from the base of the seat near the floor. He then comments on the 120-mph speedometer, "An optimist might expect 85 out of it."
The six polished aluminum fan blades and chrome-plated steering column add to the glitter. That is what attracted George to the car initially. "I like all the chrome and the V-12," he explains.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
