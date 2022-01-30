For the 1936 model year, Pontiac stylists fine-tuned its popular 1935 model, featuring a wide band of "silver streaks" the length of the engine hood. It became a Pontiac design cue for the next two decades.
Mike Kearney of Florida owns a 1936 Pontiac DeLuxe Eight cabriolet with a rumble seat. He purchased the rusty, white 1936 Pontiac eight-cylinder cabriolet in Virginia. The 232-cubic-inch, 87-horsepower, straight-eight engine reportedly couldn't be started because the gas tank was riddled with holes and couldn't hold fuel. After Kearney got the Pontiac home and took it apart he discovered the engine block was cracked. He located a 1936 Pontiac sedan donor in Ohio.
"We took the Pontiac down to white metal," he says. Any steel that wasn't healthy was cut out and replaced. That's when he learned the car was originally green.
The body was built around a skeleton made of wood that had rotted and needed to be replaced. Kearney found an artisan in Pennsylvania who rebuilt the skeleton. The aforementioned gas tank was, indeed, perforated. He found a brand new 1936 Pontiac 18-gallon gas tank in the Carolinas. "That has to be the last one," he remarks.
Knee-action Dubonnet shock absorbers were found in New York, but when it came time to reupholster the interior with saddle leather, Kearney received bad news: The frames of the seats were too far gone to salvage. The seat search began and eventually a suitable pair was found in Seattle. Wire wheels were an extra cost option in 1936 and a complete set was located in Ohio. That's where Kearney also found an authentic 1936 Pontiac radio.
Five white sidewall 6.50x16-inch tires were ordered to be mounted on the new wire-spoke wheels. All went well until the final step — snapping on the hubcaps. They didn't fit. They were made for solid steel artillery style wheels. Kearney once more started hunting and found a pristine set of hubcaps that fit his wire spoke wheels.
Access to the rumble seat is another story. There are only two step plates on the right rear fender and they are spaced a generous distance apart. Kearney admits, "It's a long step to the rumble seat."
Making the best use of available space, General Motors designers placed the spare tire vertically behind the passenger's seat. Built-in shelves are located behind the drivers seat.
"It's a good looking car," Kearney says. All the chrome was sent off to Norfolk, Virginia, for replating.
The 16-foot, 2.25-inch-long Pontiac was screwed back together in time for Kearney and his wife, Judi, to take part in a 400-mile tour in Daytona. The tour was completed without mishap, a testament to the care at each step of the restoration. While seated behind the three-spoke steering wheel, he proclaims, "The instrument panel is gorgeous."
Kearney is appreciative of all the help he received during the restoration process. "We had a lot of luck in doing this car," he says.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
