Nicholas Maher had cash burning in his pockets when he sold his business, so he decided to buy an antique car.
"I've always been a Ford man," he says, "just like my father." The top on the car he sought had to go down: coupes and sedans need not apply. After searching nationally, Maher got lucky and located a restored 1937 Ford DeLuxe Phaeton.
That was the last year Ford produced Phaetons with side curtains, as the motoring public's preference was turning to cars with roll-up glass windows. Only 3,723 such models were manufactured, and each had a base price of $749. Nevertheless, the car was exactly what Maher had been looking for, and he quickly became its new owner.
A red pinstripe along the beltline helps accent the lines of the car's 112-inch wheelbase. That year Ford stylists departed from the past when they gave it a front-opening "alligator" engine hood over a 221-cubic-inch, 85-horsepower flathead V-8 engine. Simply twisting the chrome-plated hood ornament 90 degrees releases the hood lock.
For the first time the Ford designers placed the headlights in the fenders. Not only are the lights no longer in buckets, but also they are teardrop-shaped to boot (sealed-beam headlights were still a few years away). Even after five years of V-8 engines, Ford was still capitalizing on the fact that competitors Chevrolet and Plymouth offered only six-cylinder engines.
At the front of the car is a V-8 emblem, another on the gas cap, one on each hubcap, and one on the trunk handle. Even the AM radio — a rare accessory in 1937 — has a V-8 emblem as a dial; the antenna is mounted at the top of the windshield. The driver, while seated on the stationary bench seat behind the three-spoke banjo-style steering wheel, is afforded one luxury: a single defroster vent.
After Maher became familiar with his 1937 Ford and his confidence grew, he determined that he didn't buy the car for it to sit in the garage. He has driven his vehicle from Atlanta to Pasadena, from San Antonio to Anaheim, and from Livonia to Austin.
When rain threatens on these lengthy cross-country trips, Maher must take "a half hour and then some" to install the side curtains. Once they are in place, he says, "You can't see a thing out the sides." To compound the rainy-day visibility problem, the two-piece windshield has vacuum-powered wipers.
Maher replaced the ailing engine with a rebuilt twin. On his cross-country drives he says he has been able to cruise on the 6.00x16-inch tires at 65 to 70 mph thanks to a Columbia two-speed transmission. Even so he reports gas consumption of about 12 or 13 miles per gallon. The 100-mph speedometer is willing, but, with 2,691 pounds to pull, the likelihood of achieving that speed is remote.
Regardless of speed or economy, Maher says, "I really drive this car."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
