Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
Usually it's the high-dollar, top-of-the-line automobiles that receive special treatment. This 1938 Ford Deluxe four-door sedan, however, that had a base price of $770 received white-glove treatment.
The 1938 Ford was purchased by a Wisconsin man who, for more than 30 years, had his five-passenger sedan serviced exclusively at the local dealership. He reportedly never left home in the car if rain was falling. It was always garaged and never driven in winter months. From the first snow until spring, his well-protected Ford rested in a garage.
Upon the death of the original owner, the car was sold to an antique automobiles dealer. He, in turn, sold the Ford to a car collector in Maryland, who kept the pristine car garaged for decades. That's when another collector, who also kept it safely garaged, bought the car. After he died, a longtime friend, Tom Lumpkin, purchased the Ford with an authentic 62,800 miles recorded on the odometer. "I had a ball cleaning and fixing things," he said.
Records show the 2,898-pound Ford, one of 90,551 such models manufactured, was delivered with two optional extras, a single amber foglight, and a hot-air heater.
Lumpkin has installed an additional pair of authentic and approved Ford accessories — a third bumper guard in the middle of the front bumper and a left-side exterior gooseneck mirror.
Lumpkin has discovered that his Ford is equipped with a downdraft carburetor, 85-horsepower V-8 engine, 112-inch wheelbase, and mechanical brakes. He also has learned that the 221-cubic-inch flathead engine requires 5 quarts of oil, 22 quarts of coolant, and the gasoline tank has a 14-gallon capacity. The 15-foot, 9-inch-long Ford has a turning circle of 40 feet and a ground clearance of 8.5 inches.
Because the two-piece windshield can be hand-cranked open at the bottom for ventilation, the vacuum windshield wipers, by necessity, are suspended from the top of the windshield.
A cowl ventilator between the windshield and the engine hood can be opened to scoop in fresh air to cool the ankles of the front-seat occupants.
Along each side of the engine hood are five long horizontal vents to help control engine temperature. Of course, V-8 emblems promoting the Ford engine are plentiful.
Teardrop headlights were used by Ford designers in 1938 for the second year; they are mounted in the fenders. Red teardrop taillights are mounted on the rear fenders on either side of the trunk. This was the first year Ford offered a built-in trunk as standard equipment.
New then, and unusual now, is the headlight dimmer control on the floor. A novel push-button starter on the dashboard was being tried for the second year. The oval mirror mounted on the two-piece windshield divider above the unfaded wood-grain dashboard affords the driver a view through the two-piece rear window. Below that rear window, in the trunk beneath a horizontal shelf, is the original spare tire. Lumpkin has replaced the clutch and brake pedal pads because of wear.
"She burns some oil when pushed," he said. "On the highway she'll pump some oil." Of course, that's driving the Ford in conditions that didn't exist in 1938. "It cruises nicely at 60 or 65 mph," he said.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.