Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
When Robin Cawelti attended an antique car exhibit in San Francisco and saw a yellow pre-war Packard convertible, her perspective on life altered. If there were any way at all she could swing a deal to buy a Packard, she would.
Soon thereafter, one of her colleagues mentioned that his father had an old car he was selling. Cawelti attempted to learn more about the car, but her colleague knew nothing more. A few months later, she learned the car was a 1938 Packard 110 Touring Sedan located in New York near the Finger Lakes region.
Good fortune found Cawelti when a California friend who appraised antique automobiles telephoned and said, "Guess where I am?" He told her he was on a business trip in Binghamton, N.Y. She asked if he would go look at the old Packard. He did, and reported back, giving the car a thumbs-up with an odometer registered at only 17,000 miles.
When new, the 3,525-pound Packard, with an all-steel body, had a base price of $1,070. Behind the famous Packard grille is a 245-cubic-inch six-cylinder engine that develops 100 horsepower. The car rides on a 122-inch wheelbase.
Cawelti traveled to upstate New York to inspect the car, where she was swept off her feet when she saw it; she purchased it as an early birthday present. The Packard arrived at her home on the back of a truck early one morning and rolled off the truck on four-ply 6.50x16-inch BFGoodrich Silvertown wide white sidewall tires.
Each wheel has a small hubcap with "Packard Six" surrounding the red hexagon trademark at the center. Between each hubcap and the trim ring mounted along the perimeter of each wheel are three almost delicate pinstripes. All four bumper guards also carry the red Packard hexagon.
Cawelti says she probably wouldn't have bought the car if it had been a newer model. She's enamored by the bulbous pre-sealed beam headlight lenses, the long-handled floor shift lever, and the two-piece windshield.
She is fond of the little design elements the Packard folks put on the car, including the chrome strip starting at the radiator cap and extending the length of the engine hood, across the cowl ventilator, up the windshield divider, and onto the roof of the car.
At the other end of the 16-foot, 4.25-inch-long car is a pair of long, chrome hinges on the trunk lid. Another nice touch is the rear tag light with "Packard" on the glass lens.
The pristine gunmetal-gray dashboard and unblemished three-spoke steering wheel are proof the Packard has always been garage-kept. A clock is mounted in the glove compartment door and beneath the dashboard is the only accessory on the car: a two-door genuine Packard heater.
Even though the speedometer can register speeds up to 100 mph, Cawelti says she has never gone above 55. "I don't want to make it unhappy," she said, patting a fender. It takes 15 quarts of coolant, six quarts of oil, and 18 gallons of gas to keep the engine running happily.
Cawelti learned the original owner was a teacher who obviously drove the car sparingly. The second owner, a bank president, had the handsome Packard only a couple of years. Except for being repainted in the original green hue, the 1938 touring sedan is in virtually original condition.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.