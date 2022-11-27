Ralph Langford finds it easy to recall his first car, even though that Chevrolet is long gone. However, an exact duplicate now occupies space in his garage.
When military service beckoned, Langford's first Chevy was placed in storage with the thought of eventual restoration in mind. Reality eventually set in and he realized the car was too far gone for an amateur restoration. Reluctantly, he sold the Chevrolet.
Then, along came the spring of 2004 when Langford saw an ad for a restored twin to his first car. It was a top-of-the-line 1939 two-door Master DeLuxe Town Sedan that the seller said had been restored.
Langford was smitten by the Mars Gray Chevrolet and made arrangements to rent a trailer to fetch the car from Indiana. Next, came the trip home to Virginia, which he says he would rather forget.
"When I left Indiana," he says, "the weather was beautiful." Then he and his Chevrolet were buffeted by strong winds, followed by rain and then snow. Before arriving home he also encountered hail and fog. This sort of weather wasn't supposed to have happened on the first day of April. The drive lasted 15 hours, but despite the weather woes, the Chevrolet on the open trailer arrived unscathed.
Rolling on 6.00x16-inch-wide white sidewall tires the 2,875-pound car is supported on a 112.25-inch wheelbase. A 216.5-cubic-inch inline-six-cylinder engine develops 85 horsepower, which is transferred to the rear drive wheels via a new-for-1939 vacuum shift lever mounted adjacent to the steering column.
Both the front and rear bumpers each came equipped with two bumper guards. For further protection, a centrally located bumper guard was offered.
The cost of any accessories was added to the $720 base price of the car. Atop the nose of the 16-foot-long Chevrolet is a "high wing" ornament. At the other end of the car are the taillights positioned in pods mounted high on the flanks of the car.
An optimistic 100-mph speedometer is in the dashboard. Langford reports that the car handles well and provides a comfortable ride thanks to the knee action suspension.
The bulletproof engine drinks from a 14-gallon gasoline tank and is kept lubricated by 5 quarts of oil, just like Langford's first 1939 Chevrolet so many years ago.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
