Back in the 1950s a teenager couldn't go wrong with a flathead V-8 Ford. Dave Blum drove a very well worn 1939 Ford to high school, though he would much rather have had a Deluxe convertible coupe. However, with typical teen finances, he considered himself lucky to even have a standard model two-door sedan.
Decades later both high school and the Ford were distant memories. That's when Blum finally got the Ford that he had wanted for the past 50 years. He learned that a black 1939 Ford Deluxe convertible coupe with a rumble seat was available in Florida.
With a dual-downdraft carburetor, the 221-cubic-inch, 85-horsepower, V-8 engine had been overhauled and driven less than 100 miles since the rebuild.
A trusted friend in Florida agreed to give the car a once-over, pronounced it fit, and Blum agreed to buy it. The 1939 model year was the last year in which Ford offered a rumble seat, as well as the last year for a floor-mounted gearshift lever and non-sealed beam headlights.
It was, however, the first year for hydraulic brakes, which competitors Plymouth had had from its first car in 1928 and Chevrolet introduced in 1935. When Ford finally climbed on the hydraulic-brake bandwagon, it outdid the competition by installing huge 12-inch brake drums.
The three-passenger Ford has russet leather upholstery. Pull the driver's seatback forward and the spare tire is exposed. The dashboard originally had a golden mahogany finish, but the years and sunlight have taken their toll and the finish has faded.
Of the 487,000 Fords that were manufactured in 1939, only 10,422 were convertible coupes, less than 3 percent of the total. They sold with a base price of $788.
When the 2,840-pound car arrived on a truck at Blum's home, he was most impressed with the fact that the doors fit. They didn't sag, which was unusual for 1939 Ford convertibles with a few years of wear.
Additionally, he says, "It has never been hot-rodded." There was an exhaust leak when he got the car, which a new gasket corrected. Brake cylinder work was accomplished because it's always nice to be able to stop when necessary.
Because his car is a Deluxe model, it has two taillights, two windshield wipers, bumper guards, and a clock in the glove compartment door. Attaining the full capability of the 100-mph speedometer is within the realm of possibility with the venerable V8 engine.
A pair of gracefully curved swan-neck exterior mirrors sprout from the door hinges to alleviate the extreme blind spot created by the convertible top.
Seated behind the three-spoke "banjo" steering wheel, Blum reports, "It starts like a snap." One touch of the starter button is all it takes. At the hub of the steering wheel is a lever that controls the headlights. Just below the starter button on the dashboard is the hand brake.
The nimble Ford rides on a 112-inch wheelbase and can be turned in a 40-foot circle. Fluid capacities are average for cars of that era including 15 gallons of gasoline, 21 quarts of coolant and 5 quarts of oil. The convertible has a road clearance of 8.5 inches. By 1939 roads had been improved to permit high speeds, which essentially made rumble seats obsolete.
Unlike earlier models, this rumble seat is spring-loaded, which means that whoever opens it must twist the chrome handle at the base of the rear of the car while placing an arresting hand at the top of the rumble seat. This eases it into the open position, avoiding the thunderous slamming of the seat.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
