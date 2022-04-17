Fred Trasport recalls getting his first car as a teenager — a hand-me-down from his father — a 1953 Buick two-door sedan. Over the years, Trasport strayed from the Buick brand, but he remained loyal to General Motors.
One day as he and his wife were traveling through the Shenandoah Valley near Charlottesville, Va., they saw a 1955 Chevrolet parked near the road, displaying a "for sale" sign.
"I've always liked old cars," Trasport said, so he stopped. He noticed a sign reading there were more old cars in a nearby garage behind the house. The intrigued couple went to investigate and were astounded at what they found. They had stumbled upon a broker in antique automobiles.
In the garage he spotted a 1941 Buick convertible. Trasport was smitten and immediately forgot about the Chevrolet by the road and carefully examined the Buick. After a week or two of thinking it over, the Trasports returned for another look and bought it.
With the tan top in the raised position and the under-seat heater throwing out BTUs, Trasport drove the Buick 70 miles home secure in the knowledge that his safety net — his wife — was following in a modern car. Most of the trip was made at speeds between 45 and 60 mph. The Buick performed flawlessly, and the new owner smiled all the way home. "I don't know if the smile has gone away yet," a still-happy Trasport says.
About 4,300 of the 1941 Buick Special convertible coupes were manufactured in the last full year of automobile production before World War II. Each one had a base price of $1,138.
The AM radio receives signals through the vacuum-powered antenna on the left front fender. The five push buttons on the radio are labeled with big block letters spelling B-U-I-C-K. The power antenna and radio package was a $65 accessory. The dual defrosters cost an extra $7.50.
The 3,780-pound convertible rides on a 118-inch wheelbase and is propelled by 115 horsepower delivered by the 248-cubic-inch straight-eight-cylinder engine.
Unlike modern-day Buicks with automatic transmissions, Trasport works through the gears, shifting manually while seated behind the three-spoke steering wheel whenever he takes his car out for some exercise. "I've had it up to 75 mph as a test, and I think there's more," he says.
Historical pictures of 1941 Buicks show some of them with rear fender skirts trimmed with chrome spears. He decided his Buick had to have skirts. In 1941 the skirts would have been a $10 option. He found a pair of skirts in New England. He bought them but had to search elsewhere for the chrome spears that add that extra pizzazz.
There is no shortage of bright work on the Buick. Each wheel has a beauty ring surrounding the hubcap. Additionally, the parking lights above the headlights are encased in chrome.
At the curvaceous rear end of the Buick is the trunk. It contains an amazingly small amount of space. A shelf over the horizontally positioned spare tire provides a flat surface.
Trasport's Buick abounds in features including the clock in the glove compartment door. The vacuum-operated windshield wipers are controlled by a dash-top plastic knob on the other side of the glass from the cowl ventilator. In 1941, there were a limited number of Buicks convertibles built, and this owner is happy he has one of them.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
