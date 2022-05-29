The 1941 Lincoln Continental rolled out of the factory on a 125-inch wheelbase with a 120-horsepower, V-12 engine. This particular cabriolet had a base price of $2,865, featuring three extra-cost accessories: an AM radio, heater and Borg-Warner overdrive.
Businessman Rick Parker was negotiating with a Denver man who was selling a 1941 Cadillac back in the late 1990s. After several telephone calls, he was informed that the car had been sold to another buyer. "However," the seller said, "I've got a 1941 Lincoln Continental you might like."
While taking a business trip to Oregon, Parker arranged for a lengthy layover in Denver in order to inspect the Lincoln. Within hours, the deal was done. He left a deposit and continued his trip on to Portland.
"It took about six weeks to push papers back and forth before the transaction was complete," Parker said. The next question was how to move the 3,860-pound Lincoln 1,700 miles back home to Maryland. Several of his friends offered to accompany Parker if he opted to drive the Lincoln himself home to Maryland. He knew the car had been driven only 500 miles since an overhaul six years before, and was uncertain of its reliability. Consequently, he decided to ship the Lincoln home on a truck.
After the car arrived, he installed a new set of 7.00x16-inch-wide white sidewall tires, including the metal-shrouded Continental spare. "I've done it once and never want to do it again," Parker said after wrestling with the metal cover.
Soon thereafter, he decided to flush the cooling system and change the hoses and thermostat. He was driving to a nearby garage when the engine died. Fortunately, he was able to coast into the driveway. "The culprit was a fuel pump full of gunk," Parker said. He had driven the car about 300 miles at the time. "As it turned out," he recalled, "I made the correct choice in having the car trucked home. Three hundred miles from Denver would have me broken down in Nebraska."
He discovered that driving with the top down has an added benefit. "You can actually see what's behind," Parker explains. "You can't see squat out the back with the top up."
Parker ordered a new wiring harness and began taking the Lincoln apart. He said his plan was to go through the car and clean and lubricate wherever necessary. But life got in the way, and the dissembled car stayed dismantled for three and a half years. Eventually, Parker resumed working on the Lincoln, and four months later the task was complete. He fired up the V-12 and declared victory.
The interior abounds with 1941 convenience features: in addition to the cigarette lighter at the driver's command, the right rear passenger is also provided with a lighter. On the floor by the driver's left foot are two buttons, one to raise or lower the headlight beams and the other to change the radio program to the next selected station. The radio has no buttons, but the faceplate pops off, exposing an apparatus to set the desired stations.
The horn button, window cranks, radio speaker, and gauge surrounds are all made from a gold-colored finish called "gold macoid." "This car was never intended to be a pavement ripper," Parker explains, "It's simply a boulevard cruiser."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
