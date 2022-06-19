Peterbilt tractors pull trailers across the country's interstate highways today, but back in the 1940s, big rigs had names like Mack and White. And the crown jewel in trucking was called the Diamond T.
The "T" in Diamond T came from the company founder, Charles Tilt. One of the 1948 Diamond T trucks, a model 404HH, left the factory on six 8.25x20-inch tires reportedly destined for municipal duty in a small Minnesota community. History indicates that after public service, the truck was purchased by a local farmer who later sold it to a Wisconsin man who used it in his business of hauling farm equipment. Eventually, it was offered for sale again.
That's when Harry Scott of Virginia saw a photo of the truck in a national antique auto magazine. "It has a nice profile," Scott says. They exchanged telephone calls and photos, and soon the deal was as good as done. "It's one of those things I couldn't live without," Scott says.
On the long weekend after the Fourth of July holiday, Scott flew to Milwaukee where he was met by the owner of the Diamond T, who took him to where the truck was parked. From there, Scott began the long drive home behind the wheel of the truck.
"The six tires were who-knows-how-old recaps," Scott says. Even with a non-synchromesh four-speed gearbox and a two-speed rear axle, Scott found he couldn't keep up with interstate traffic. He says the skill needed to double-clutch up and down through the gears took a couple hundred miles to perfect. "As a truck," Scott says, "it doesn't bounce too badly with a long 233-inch wheelbase."
Scott reports that it took three days to get back home driving on secondary roads. "The only problem the truck encountered in the summer heat was vapor lock," he says. His solution to the problem was to start early each day, drive until the midday sun was at its zenith, and then stop for a leisurely lunch until late afternoon when the journey resumed until nightfall.
He kept filling the 30-gallon gas tank, and the 320-cubic-inch Hercules JXD six-cylinder engine kept delivering highway mileage of between 8 mpg and 9 mpg. Eventually, he arrived home in the 30-foot-long truck, the 113-horsepower engine still performing flawlessly. However, Scott acknowledges that, driving through Pennsylvania, "there were some 25-mph hills."
The Diamond T had a painted grille that didn't sit right with him nor did the two bucket seats in the cab. He located three similar trucks to strip for spare parts. From those trucks, he retrieved an original bench seat and installed it in his Diamond T.
A stainless-steel grille with nine horizontal bars on either side of the vertical center bar replaced the painted one. The massive front bumper was removed so it could be stripped of paint before being sent off to be chrome plated.
Nobody knows the history on variety of uses the truck has fulfilled. However, when Scott got it, he installed a roll-back tilt bed with a winch. "The bed is 7 feet, 10 inches wide, and 19 feet long," Scott says. "It gives the truck personality."
A gross vehicle weight rating of 14,700 pounds means the Diamond T can handle quite a load. "I know it'll handle three cords of firewood," he says.
To help stop all that weight is a vacuum-assisted braking system. Inside the cab the speedometer tops out at 70 mph. "Without an overdrive, I think the high 50s is more realistic," Scott says.
Both sides of the windshield have a vacuum wiper on the outside, but only the driver has a visor on the inside. A heater and defroster complete the amenities in the cab. A small package compartment above the windshield is the only storage space. "Don't expect to find a cupholder," Scott warns.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
