Civilian automobile production came to a halt early in 1942 because of World War II. When hostilities ended in 1945, most automakers rushed to fill the pent-up demand for cars by dusting off their 1942 models.
It took about three years for carmakers to satisfy that interest, so most of the 1946, 1947, and 1948 models were virtually identical. A 1948 Dodge Deluxe two-door sedan, one of 81,399 built, left the factory on October 5, 1948, on its way to a dealership in Lincoln, Nebraska, where it was purchased by Bob Vaughn's grandfather, George Freeman. Its window sticker base price was $1,676.
Vaughn recollects that several members of the family learned to drive in the sedan, as well as use it as a run-around car. The Dodge found a new home in 1967 with Vaughn and his wife, Joyce.
"We liked the 1940's design and it was an easy driver with the Fluid Drive," Vaughn says, explaining that it has a comfortable ride, plenty of room for the kids, and sits high with a good view of the road.
Joyce Vaughn drove the Dodge for about 15 years until 1982, when the 230.2 cubic-inch displacement, flathead six-cylinder engine began overheating.
Then the car sat idle for 20 years in an airplane hangar in western Nebraska. After that, the Dodge was rolled onto a trailer and towed to Pequot Lakes in Minnesota where it languished in a shed for a few more years. Vaughn then decided the time had come to bring his grandfather's Dodge back to its former glory.
"Some new oil, a little light oil in the cylinders to loosen things up, and some fresh gas was all it took to have it running with a lot of belching and smoke," Vaughn says.
The engine was sent off for a complete rebuild. "It was almost always parked inside," Vaughn reports, "so the body was in relatively rust-free shape."
One thing leads to another, Vaughn discovered, and soon it was a complete workover. He says one of the smartest things he did early in the restoration was getting a copy of the Chrysler Corp. Parts List book for the D24 Series Dodge passenger cars.
Vaughn was amazed when the 3,236-pound, 119.5-inch-wheelbase Dodge rolled out of the paint booth wearing a fresh coat of LaPlata blue to match the original; even the white stripes on the wheels looked just like they were in 1948.
A rodent infestation required a complete interior restoration; it now features new upholstery just like the original. As was typical in that era, the floor for the front-seat occupants was rubber while rear-seat passengers were pampered with carpeting on the floor.
Imperfections on both bumpers were removed before they were replated with chrome. Vaughn says all the remaining trim is original and has been straightened and polished by hand.
Long before the government mandated a separate brake light, Vaughn's Dodge had one in the middle of the trunk lid. An 18-inch-diameter steering wheel makes directing the 15-inch wheels easy. Vaughn has mounted black sidewall radial tires, which also help with the steering. A ventilator to admit fresh air into the cabin is located on the cowl, in front of the two-piece windshield.
With the engine once more producing 102 horsepower, Vaughn says his car has a fantastic suspension, so it floats along nicely at highway speeds.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.