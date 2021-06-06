Editor’s note: Auto Doctor columns are not available at this time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classic Classics will publish in the place of Auto Doctor until further notice.
Bill Brown began searching for an antique car from the era of his birth — the late 1940s. Eventually, he answered an ad that portrayed a 1948 Pontiac Streamliner accurately and found it to be priced fairly, so he bought it and had it trucked to a trusted mechanic.
"There were no surprises," Brown recalls. "There was no rust and it was solid underneath."
When the time came to select a set of new tires, Brown opted for blackwall radial tires with inner tubes as replacements for the original 6.50x16-inch bias-ply tires. "Steering with the new radials is unbelievably better," he says. The Streamliner stretches a hair more than 17 feet between the front and rear bumper guards and rides on a 122-inch wheelbase. The 3,425-pound Pontiac carried a base price when new of $1,724.
Like most other American automakers of the era, postwar Pontiac offered cars that were basically updated 1942 models until the 1949 models appeared. The 1948 Pontiac, the last of the old-style cars, was freshened with the addition of fender-top chrome moldings, rear fender gravel guards and, for $185, a Hydramatic transmission with a shift pattern from the left of Neutral, Drive, Low, Reverse; there is no parking gear. "This transmission amazes me," Brown says.
Stepping on the starter with the driver's right foot activates the 248.9-cubic-inch, 104-horsepower, straight-eight-cylinder engine. After a physical examination, the mechanic gave the mostly original Pontiac a clean bill of health. Brown happily drove his 1948 Streamliner home.
Virtually everything inside the spacious car is original from the headliner on down. A switch on the left B pillar operates the single dome light. The wood graining on the metal dashboard shows the effects of the sun, but remains in good condition.
Typical of General Motors' vehicles of that era, the wing vent windows are operated by hand cranks. With the rear window in the sloping fastback style affording precious little visibility, the powers that be determined a wiper was needed to keep it clear. Very few of the wipers ever worked satisfactorily because the vacuum hose from the engine was necessarily excessively long.
Pontiac designers were not shy about running long lengths of hoses. The efficient underseat heater, which throws heat both forward and backward, is fed by a 9-foot-long hose from the engine. On the left side of the steering column supporting the shoulder-wide three-spoke steering wheel is the turn signal apparatus, which must be canceled manually after completion of the turn.
Even with the cowl vent open in front of the two-piece windshield, the driver has a clear view down the length of the engine hood, highlighted by the trademark stainless-steel stripes and capped by the profile of a proud Indian Chieftain.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
