1949 Chevrolet_ wood wagon

1949 Chevrolet Suburban. [COURTESY PHOTO]

The attractive wooden bodies of the Chevrolet Suburbans, such as this 1949 model, were composed of mahogany panels supported by a white ash skeleton. These "woodies" were usually restricted to use at exclusive resorts, ski lodges or private estates.

