The attractive wooden bodies of the Chevrolet Suburbans, such as this 1949 model, were composed of mahogany panels supported by a white ash skeleton. These "woodies" were usually restricted to use at exclusive resorts, ski lodges or private estates.
The preservation of the wooden bodies required intensive labor; after the luster of newness had worn off the vehicles, they quickly succumbed to the ravages of Mother Nature.
One of the few survivors, a 1949 model Chevrolet, presumably passed through two owners before being purchased by a gentleman who had restoration designs on his mind. The once-handsome vehicle had languished for decades before being sent off to a series of restoration shops. Each shop seemingly dismantled and misplaced more of the vehicle. Eventually, the disassembled Chevrolet was offered for sale.
The exclusive wooden-bodied 16-foot, 4.5-inch-long 1949 Chevrolet half-ton windshield/cowl chassis intrigued Tom Aubrey. He purchased the dismantled Chevrolet and hauled it home, mostly in boxes.
Laying out all the pieces he had on the floor of the garage, Aubrey discovered that more than a few parts were missing. From the firewall forward, Aubrey explains, the vehicle is identical to every other 1949 Chevrolet truck, and the parts are readily available.
The biggest job turned out to be the wooden body. A large part of it had rotted away. However, from one side or the other, Aubrey salvaged enough pieces so he could fashion patterns to complete the missing body pieces with new wood. "Ash is a good, hard piece of wood," Aubrey said. "It's easy to work with."
Mechanically, the eight-passenger Chevrolet is like other trucks of that era. It has a 216-cubic-inch, inline six-cylinder, and a Thriftmaster engine mated to a synchromesh three-speed transmission. Aubrey is quick to point out only second and third gears are synchromesh. Engine temperature is kept under control with 15 quarts of coolant. The fuel tank holds 16 gallons of gasoline.
Inside the Chevrolet, the typical cloth headliner is replaced by 22 longitudinal wooden slats supported by seven cross bows, with four more supports at the rear of the roof perpendicular to the other bows. With the liftgate that surrounds the 9.5-inch-high window raised and the huge tailgate lowered, the cargo space is 48 inches high, 55 inches wide and — with the second and third rows of seats removed — almost 7.25 feet of longitudinal space is available. Seven stainless steel strips on the inside of the tailgate help protect the wood. The wooden floorboards inside the truck are covered with a rubber mat.
Aubrey discovered that much of the chrome-plated brass hardware on the wooden part of his Chevrolet is marine hardware. He chrome-plated the five horizontal bars of the grille, as well as the hood ornament. When the time came to paint the metal parts, Aubrey followed the dictates of the manufacturer's plate and painted it Mariner Blue. One of the more difficult repainting tasks was pinstriping the wheels with a dual pinstripe close to the hub and a single pinstripe near the perimeter of the wheel.
With the Chevrolet rolling on 6.50x16-inch tires on a 118-inch wheelbase, Aubrey could begin to see the end of his project. All 11 windows were replaced and long-grain vinyl was used to cover the top, Aubrey says.
Some of the more difficult aspects of the restoration involved locating the outside handles for the four doors. Finally, a complete set was found in New Hampshire. A nightmarish experience occurred when a Knoxville, Tenn., replater lost the car-wide hinge supporting the liftgate. Fortunately, the company paid to fabricate a new one. "I searched every day for a month and a half," Aubrey recalls of his effort to find another hinge. Surprising even himself, Aubrey completed the total restoration within eight months.
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
