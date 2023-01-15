1_ 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline

1949 Chevrolet Fleetline. [COURTESY PHOTO]

One particular 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline DeLuxe fastback has been a member of the Harrison family for the better part of 50 years. Current owner Mike Harrison says his father was an attorney in Pasadena, Texas. One particular client was unable to pay his legal fee so the debt was retired by transferring the title of the Chevrolet to Harrison's father.

