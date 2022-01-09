When Butch Soetenga was a young boy he remembers one winter with mountains of snow in Wisconsin and sitting in the front seat of a neighbor's Jeep, riding to school through snow drifts.
Soetenga never forgot that exhilarating experience — nor the Jeep. Since then, he says, "I've always loved flat fender Jeeps."
Years later he began to seriously look for an old Jeep. He traveled many miles on futile searches for Jeeps, which were not quite as advertised.
Soetenga says one day he and his wife Deborah were, "on our way to the farmer's market when we saw it parked by the road with a for sale sign in the window." Soetenga kept on driving but his wife urged him to return and check it out. It was a well worn 1949 Willys Jeep CJ3A with a 60-horsepower, 134-cubic-inch L-head four-cylinder engine.
The owner lived only six blocks away from the Soetengas and had painted the Jeep a grey/green color. "It had a roll bar, canvas top and canvas doors," Soetenga remembers. "It was running, but not well."
He bought the Jeep and for two years bounced around town with great abandon. "We went looking for hills too steep to climb," he says. He knew it needed work, so he carefully measured the double doors in his walkout basement and discovered the diminutive Jeep — 12 feet, 9 inches long and 68 inches wide — could be maneuvered on its 80-inch wheelbase into the basement.
That's where the Jeep spent the next three years. With a lot of help from his family, Soetenga began to dismantle his Jeep. When he discovered how much was going to be involved he had to make a decision. "I'm going all the way," he announced. After the Jeep was in the proverbial "million pieces," Soetenga had the frame sand blasted and then powder coated in black. He took a welding course so he could repair the holes rusted in the floor and the sides himself.
Soetenga took about 300 close-up photos of the Jeep as it was being taken apart. The photos proved useful during the reconstruction.
"It's about as basic a vehicle as you can get," he says. With every item on the Jeep either rebuilt, restored or replaced, the 2,205-pound vehicle was rolled out of the basement. Mounted on the dashboard is a plaque presented to him by his family which reads: "Restored by Soetenga & Sons."
"I've got the only wife in the world that would let me keep a Jeep in the basement," he says.
The 10.5-gallon gasoline tank under the driver's seat was filled and, stepping on the floor starter, the little engine spun into life. "I love the sound of a 6-volt starter turning over an engine," Soetenga says. A new wiring harness was installed. The Jeep now has a heater, turn signals and a small light protruding from the dashboard to illuminate the instruments at night.
The original 15-inch wheels on the Jeep have been replaced with 16-inch wheels shod with non-directional military-style tires. The correct fabric to cover the seats was located and Soetenga himself waterproofed it before installing it.
Soetenga prefers driving his Jeep with the windshield folded down on top of the engine hood. "I've had it up to 45 mph," Soetenga says. "It's like being on a motorcycle with three other people."
— Vern Parker, Motor Matters
