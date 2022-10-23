1951 Chevrolet Styleline

1951 Chevrolet Styleline. [COURTESY PHOTO]

On October 30, 1951, the Gage family purchased a six-passenger 1951 Chevrolet four-door sedan. They paid $2,124 for the car, which was driven exclusively by Mrs. Gage for the next 19 years. Then the Chevrolet was retired, and four years later, donated to charity.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.